Are 19 internet companies, from social networks like TikTok, X and Facebook, to platforms like Google, through Wikipedia and Amazon, which, starting in the coming months, The European Union (EU) intends to curtail, with an ambitious regulation law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), approved by the EU Parliament last year and which has just entered into force.

This is the greatest effort of surveillance, control and sanction that governments have made so far to control hate speech, the apology of terrorism, child pornography, the spread of false news, the manipulation of underage users and bullying, especially in schools.

It also seeks to stop the abusive profiling of Internet consumers, to take advantage of their uses and preferences, and govern their ideas and their purchases, as well as to sell them goods and services that are defective or even harmful to their health.

AliExpress, Amazon Store, AppStore, Booking, Facebook, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Search, Google Shopping, Instagram, LinkedIn, Microsoft Bing, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Wikipedia, X –formerly Twitter–, YouTube and Zalando are the giants that, with more than 45 million frequent users in the countries of the European Union, will be subject to the new legislation.

“It is a robust arsenal that seeks to make the Internet a safer space for users and society, and more responsible and transparent in terms of its contents and the information it accumulates and processes about consumers,” one of the lawyers who worked on drafting the law told EL TIEMPO.

The law will apply to platforms such as Google, through Wikipedia and Amazon.

As the editorial writer for the French newspaper Le Monde pointed out last year, when the European Parliament reached a multi-party agreement on the text of the law, “The postulate is that everything that is prohibited in real life is also prohibited on the internet.”

The DSA develops many of the principles of the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which the UNESCO member states approved in their general assembly in November 2021, and of which Colombia became an early adopter that year. ).

The rules that will govern now for social networks

In one of its most advanced technological and artificial intelligence developments, the platforms created algorithms to decide what content they show you to each user, by virtue of the profile of ideological, cultural and consumption preferences that they have made of him through this mechanism.

The DSA imposes on the platforms the obligation to reveal to the experts of the European Union, and to the researchers who so request by a legal mechanism, the operation of these algorithms. The obligation extends to apply the recommendations that arise from these inquiries, and that the EU assumes as its own.

Experts consider that the use of these algorithms has the perverse effect of enclosing the user in so-called “filter bubbles”, where they usually receive the content that politically and culturally is more in line with what they think, killing any possibility of knowing different opinions and thereby weakening tolerance towards ideas that said user does not necessarily share.

The algorithms decide what content is shown to each user, based on the profile of ideological, cultural and consumer preferences.

Filter bubbles create online communities of people who think very much alike, where many end up believing, from so much seeing how the same arguments are repeated by thousands of people, that these are the only valid ideas and that, consequently, it is equally valid to defend them aggressively, as well as to attack those who do not share them .

This favors polarization, radicalization and hate speech. A classic example of a filter bubble with terrible consequences was the community of Internet users called by the most radical Trumpism to demonstrate and, finally, storm the Capitol in Washington, in January 2021.

The law establishes that these algorithms cease to be the rule. Users may choose to reject its use, so that the contents they receive are those of which they are followers in the networks, or those that result from their searches in Google and other engines based exclusively on the words they enter when starting the investigation, without the result ending up influenced by the profile that artificial intelligence has made of each one.

Search results will be based solely on the words you type, not customized based on activity

Those responsible for the Meta networks (Facebook and Instagram) have shown themselves to be the greatest collaborators in the implementation of the DSA. Facing the issue of filter bubbles, have undertaken to provide the user with the option to disconnect from these algorithmic recommendation mechanisms, so that the user’s privacy is preserved in real terms, and the risk for him of being locked in a filter bubble is reduced.

“Search results will be based solely on the words they type, they will not be customized based on the user’s past activity and interests,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said a few weeks ago on his blog.

A second front that complements the previous one is the requirement for the platforms to eliminate all content that incites violence, to terrorism, which feeds feelings and languages ​​of racial, cultural, political or gender hatred, as well as the chains of disinformation that include violent propaganda.

It is a more complex issue, because the definition of those categories is far from being an exact science. However, the expert groups that the EU has assembled will go after the extreme cases, those that offer no doubt of their incitement to hatred and violence.

Platforms are required by law to remove any content that incites violence.

A rule to protect minors

The platforms must establish effective mechanisms, both preventive and corrective, to make pedopornography content disappear, and even denounce their promoters.

In the case of minors, Platforms will have to refrain, from now on, from using advertising micro-segmentation and micro-targeting, the algorithmic mechanism that induces the consumption of certain goods and services based on the profile that networks, search engines and e-commerce platforms they have made of the minor.

According to experts, a child has not managed to sufficiently form his criteria to protect himself from this commercial trap, and for this reason there must be this special protection.



Google and TikTok announced last week, at a time when the law – which will be gradually implemented between now and January – began to take effect, that they were now suspending the use of these procedures with users under 17 years of age.

The law establishes protections for minors.

“Until now, there were few mechanisms to protect minors online, and this is an important first step”, considered the MEP Alexandra Geese, German from the group of ecologists and greens, and promoter of the DSA.

To avoid these practices, as well as pedopornographic content and many other bad practices on the networks, the DSA establishes that the platforms make it much easier to report those publications that the new law seeks to combat.

In the preventive field, the approved norms establish that, periodically, the EU authorities carry out stress tests on the different platforms to know, thanks to an exhaustive technological review of its algorithms, its control mechanisms and its contents, if they are robust enough to control the practices that the law wants to eradicate.

The economic sanctions that will



The main stick of the law is economic sanctions: Internet companies included in this legislation that fail to comply with the rules are exposed to a fine that can be equivalent to 6 percent of their global billing, a figure that implies billions of dollars.

Not all companies have been as cooperative as Meta or, to a lesser degree, Google. In the case of Amazon, its lawyers filed appeals before the European courts because they consider that the company should not have been included in the list.

“We can expect the platforms to fight tooth and nail to defend their practices (…). Especially when new compliance rules invade their core business models,” Kingsley Hayes, a data and privacy expert at the Keller Postman law firm, told Reuters a few days ago.

They are exposed to a fine that can be equivalent to 6 percent of their global billing

The reality is that even for companies that have expressed a desire to cooperate, his legal advisers have been known to prepare for a lengthy legal battle, especially if their business model, which has a lot to do with the commercial use of their algorithms, is affected.

Insiders say that Elon Musk, owner of X and known for his libertarian ideas regarding the use of networks and platforms, is already preparing a counteroffensive.

The change in the popular Twitter logo, from a bird to an X. Photo: Etienne Laurent. EFE

Even so, The reality is that the EU took a transcendental step that, if successful, will undoubtedly be imitated in other latitudes. In the US, the launch of the DSA is followed with great interest.

A few weeks ago, former President Barack Obama called for the world to be inspired by what happened in Europe and to bring the big platforms to a halt, accused – according to Obama – of having “amplified the worst instincts of humanity”.

In turn, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, defeated in 2016 by Donald Trump in a campaign in which the dirty war on the networks harmed her, encouraged Europe –in statements cited by Le Monde– to advance in the application of the DSA “to strengthen world democracy before it is too late”.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

WEATHER ANALYST

