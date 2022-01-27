Under the directives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Emirates Food Bank Corporation, the Emirates Food Bank announced the distribution of more than 10 million meals. of food donations during 2021, as part of its contribution to consolidating the UAE’s position as a symbol of goodness and giving, benefiting from the surplus food suitable for consumption and delivering it to deserving groups and needy families, and contributing to spreading and activating the culture of solidarity among members of the Emirati society, which is a model in giving.

On this occasion, Dawood Al Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank, said: “Over the past year, the bank has continued to carry out its noble mission with broad and honorable community support and participation that reflects the awareness of the importance of the values ​​of solidarity at a time when the bank is working to provide opportunity for all citizens and residents, as well as institutions and society. Business, to be effective and influential partners in implementing this charitable and humanitarian approach, as well as contributing to achieving food security policy by reducing food waste and benefiting from its surplus, as the total donations provided by the Bank amounted to more than 37.5 million meals during the five years. past”.

Al-Hajri explained that the community participation with the Bank during the past year was remarkable and highly appreciated, as partnership agreements were concluded with 30 bodies and institutions during 2021, as well as 125 memoranda of understanding signed during the past five years, in addition to providing support to many entities in the country by providing sponsorship to the efforts of The bank in order to increase the interest for all beneficiaries in the emirate, in addition to sending 32 tons of food parcels, equivalent to 32,000 meals to Senegal and the Philippines in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, and Emirates Food Bank refrigerators were installed in separate areas of the emirate to receive individual donations and facilitate The beneficiaries obtained food through them, bringing the total of the bank’s refrigerators designated for collecting surplus food in the country to 104, while 1,550 tons of food were distributed through the refrigerators in the Emirate of Dubai.

Effective contribution

The Emirates Food Bank participated in the Dubai Relief and Development Exhibition and Conference (DIHAD), and training programs for the bank’s volunteers were organized on the principles and principles of correct handling of food, and the implementation of virtual direct cooking workshops for some Dubai schools and government departments, where 51 activities and workshops were implemented during 2021. The Bank participated in many international and humanitarian occasions, including: International Day for Tolerance, World Food Day, Emirati Women’s Day, International Humanitarian Action Day, and International Charity Day. It also participated in coordinating and cooperating in collecting donations for cancer patients and their families through the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, In addition to implementing community initiatives for children of determination.

Equipped containers

Food coming to the food bank is kept in containers equipped for this, where it is stored in a way that prevents contamination at the appropriate temperature. A food product, and the Emirates Food Bank team ensures the integrity of the packages and packaging and the condition of the food inside, and those that do not conform are excluded, in accordance with the established food safety and health standards, and the incoming food is delivered to the food bank website, and transported by charities to the target groups Through dedicated vehicles equipped to preserve food.

sacrificial donations

The Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank stated that agreements were signed with the sacrifice applications to provide sacrifice donations to the Emirates Food Bank by the public, which are: (Livestock – Turkish for sacrifices – sacrifices of the house – Al-Anoud – Tender for meat trade – Shabab Al-Farij – my sacrifice) where the year was recorded 2021 Donations of more than four tons of sacrifices to the Bank, which indicates raising societal awareness of food sustainability, effective management according to the highest standards and reducing the environmental burden due to food waste.

The Emirates Food Bank was keen to have its presence at Expo 2020 Dubai and to emphasize the noble values ​​of the major global event, by distributing more than 50,000 meals during the first three months of the exhibition, as part of the bank’s keenness to promote principles and concepts Giving and giving, helping the beneficiary groups, supporting strategic goals in the areas of social responsibility, and emphasizing the message of cohesion and synergy through an event that brings the world together.

The meals were distributed in partnership between the Emirates Food Bank team, in cooperation with the Charitable Compassion Society, as well as volunteers from government agencies. The total number of volunteers during the first three months of Expo reached 269, and the number of donors reached seven.



