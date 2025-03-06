The contributions of the residents of Santiago del Teide to those affected by the Dana have not left the municipality

The Santiago del Teide City Council, in Tenerife, stores several tons of products donated by neighbors for those affected by the Dana de Valencia four months ago. The products, which include non -perishable food, cleaning items, clothing, diapers and some small appliance, are found in the basements of the municipal offices of the Local Police and volunteer firefighters of this town of just over 12,000 inhabitants. The news was advanced this Thursday by the SER chain.

The mayor, Emilio Navarro, senator of the Popular Party and president of that formation in Tenerife, has tried to justify what happened referring “to the problems arising in the port of Valencia” for “the collapse” derived from “the large amount of merchandise that came from all over Spain, before the massive response of help to the affected citizenship, and for the difficulties caused by the Dana”.

As did hundreds of municipalities, entities and companies throughout Spain, the Consistory of Santiago del Teide organized a solidarity collection of non -perishable products and of first necessity for the neighbors affected by the DANA of Valencia in early November last year. The products were bought by hundreds of neighbors who, in this way, sympathized with the victims. In Santiago del Teide, the collection points of this aid, which was attended by many neighbors, were the City Council and the El Valle supermarket.

There is no news that other donations collected in Canaria, which also turned to those affected, have suffered the delay of this municipality of the western Tenerife, which for what its mayor says is the only one who suffered the “collapse” of the port of Valencia at the time of receiving the avalanche of aid from all over Spain and abroad.

The perishable products that some neighbors approached the City Council were distributed through the Department of Social Services of the Corporation.