Companies that want to leave Russia will have to pay a voluntary contribution to the budget of up to 15% of the full market value of their assets instead of the current 10%. The director of the financial policy department of the Ministry of Finance, Ivan Chebeskov, told Izvestia that the government commission made such a decision.

Currently, foreign enterprises must obtain permission from a special commission of the Ministry of Finance to leave the Russian market. In March 2023, it obliged unfriendly non-residents to pay a fee when selling assets. Its value is at least 10% of the market value of assets. This amount is set for transactions with a discount of more than 90%. If the discount is smaller, then the payment amount is at least 5% of the market value of the organization’s assets.

Some companies may change their minds about leaving Russia after recalculating the economic losses from a bad deal, believes Vitaly Aristarkhov, head of the investment consulting and assessment department of the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network.

Organizations that wanted to leave the Russian market have already done so, and the rest are even more likely to take a wait-and-see approach, agrees Maxim Barashev, managing partner of the BBNP law firm.

According to Yale University, 1,028 companies have completely left Russia.

Revenues to the state treasury from fees from leaving companies should amount to 114.5 billion rubles in 2023. This amount is named in the explanatory note to the draft federal budget for 2024 and the planning period 2025-2026.

