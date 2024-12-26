next year 2025 New minimum and maximum amounts will come into force in the contribution bases for the self-employed: Self-employed workers must follow these new tables to know their contributions, which in some cases will increase.
In total, they are 15 sections of income from economic activitiesyes, each one with his maximum and minimum base to be applied in 2025. These tables change again after having done so in 2024 and 2023, when the same performance bands were available: for next year the minimum and maximum contribution bases of each band change, between which the worker will be able choose base, which increases compared to 2024.
How are the self-employed quotas in 2025?
As explained by BBVAstarting from the 4th section of the general table, all the minimum contribution bases of each section increase in 2025 compared to 2024. From the 11th and 12th sections of the general table, the maximum base of the section does increase by 2025 in these two cases the maximum base does not correspond to the limit of net returns of the section but rather to the maximum base of the system.
How would the minimum installments payable for each section be?
- Income bracket less than or equal to 670 euros: the minimum contribution base will be 653.59 euros. This implies a minimum fee to pay of 200 euros. The maximum contribution base in this section will be 718.94 euros, with a maximum fee of 220 euros.
- Income range between 670 and 900 euros: minimum contribution base of 718.95 euros, which corresponds to a minimum contribution of 220 euros. The maximum base will be 900 euros, and the maximum fee will amount to 275 euros.
- Income range between 900 and 1,166.7 euros: minimum contribution base will be 849.67 euros, which entails a minimum fee of 260 euros. The maximum base in this range will be 1,166.7 euros, and the maximum fee will be 357 euros.
- Income range between 1,166.7 and 1,300 euros: minimum base of 950.98 euros, and the minimum fee will be 291 euros. The maximum base for this section will be 1,300 euros, with a maximum fee of 398 euros.
- Income range between 1,300 and 1,500 euros: the minimum base will be 960.78 euros, with a minimum fee of 294 euros. The maximum base will be 1,500 euros, with a maximum fee of 459 euros.
- Income range between 1,500 and 1,700 euros: The minimum contribution base will be 960.78 euros, and the minimum contribution will be 294 euros. The maximum contribution base will be 1,700 euros, with a maximum contribution of 520 euros.
- Income range between 1,700 and 1,850 euros: minimum base of 1,143.79 euros, which entails a minimum fee of 350 euros. The maximum base will be 1,850 euros, and the maximum fee will be 566 euros.
- Income range between 1,850 and 2,030 euros: The minimum contribution base will be 1,209.15 euros, with a minimum contribution of 370 euros. The maximum contribution base will be 2,030 euros, with a maximum fee of 621 euros.
- Income range between 2,030 and 2,330 euros: minimum base of 1,274.51 euros, which corresponds to a minimum fee of 390 euros. The maximum contribution base will be 2,330 euros, and the maximum fee will be 713 euros.
- Income range between 2,330 and 2,760 euros: the minimum base will be 1,356.21 euros, and the minimum fee will be 415 euros. The maximum contribution base will be 2,760 euros, and the maximum fee will be 845 euros.
- Income range between 2,760 and 3,190 euros: minimum contribution base will be 1,437.91 euros, and the minimum contribution will be 440 euros. The maximum base will be 3,190 euros, with a maximum fee of 976 euros.
- Income range between 3,190 and 3,620 euross: minimum base of 1,519.61 euros, which implies a minimum fee of 465 euros. The maximum base will be 3,620 euros, and the maximum fee will be 1,108 euros.
- Income range between 3,620 and 4,050 euros: The minimum base will be 1,601.31 euros, which entails a minimum fee of 490 euros. The maximum base will be 4,050 euros, and the maximum fee will be 1,239 euros.
- Income range between 4,050 and 6,000 euros: minimum base of 1,732.03 euros, with a minimum fee of 530 euros. The maximum base will be 4,139.4 euros, with a maximum fee of 1,267 euros.
- Income bracket greater than 6,000 euros: The minimum contribution base will be 1,928.10 euros, which will imply a minimum fee of 590 euros. The maximum base will continue to be 4,139.4 euros, with a maximum fee of 1,267 euros.
