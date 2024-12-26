next year 2025 New minimum and maximum amounts will come into force in the contribution bases for the self-employed: Self-employed workers must follow these new tables to know their contributions, which in some cases will increase.

In total, they are 15 sections of income from economic activitiesyes, each one with his maximum and minimum base to be applied in 2025. These tables change again after having done so in 2024 and 2023, when the same performance bands were available: for next year the minimum and maximum contribution bases of each band change, between which the worker will be able choose base, which increases compared to 2024.

How are the self-employed quotas in 2025?

As explained by BBVAstarting from the 4th section of the general table, all the minimum contribution bases of each section increase in 2025 compared to 2024. From the 11th and 12th sections of the general table, the maximum base of the section does increase by 2025 in these two cases the maximum base does not correspond to the limit of net returns of the section but rather to the maximum base of the system.

How would the minimum installments payable for each section be?