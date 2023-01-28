The case of María Ángela, the minor who was reported missing in Indios Verdes, continues to leave more doubts than certainties. The contradiction of the accounts between the authorities leaves a black hole about what she went through a few hours before being found alive. The girl vanished in front of the eyes of hundreds of people while her mother entered some public bathrooms next to the Metrobús. Faced with anguish, the family mobilized from that day on to demand the appearance of the girl. They cut traffic, moved her face on social networks and captured the attention of all the news. Two days later, the teenager was found by traffic agents in a vacant lot in Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, handcuffed and clearly disoriented, according to the police version.

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office made public an investigation that explains, in part, where the minor was between the afternoon of Thursday 19 and the morning of Saturday January 21, however, there are several loose ends that the authorities have not yet managed to explain. . While the Prosecutor’s Office assures that the girl left Indios Verdes of her own free will and was not the victim of a crime, the Neza authorities confirm to this newspaper the vulnerable conditions in which the minor was found. The authorities in the capital have requested the statement of the police officers who assisted the teenager and that she was not in the investigation folder until now. Meanwhile, the ‘Indios Verdes case’ has sparked a debate in Mexico about the crisis of disappearances in the country, re-victimization and the limits of journalistic ethics.

fine arts camp

According to the explanation given by the Prosecutor’s Office, the girl left Indios Verdes and arrived at the historic center around 6:00 p.m. to ask for help from a feminist collective – or collective, as they prefer to be called – that is usually located near the Palace of Fine Arts. The members of the Fénix Libertas group welcomed the girl and offered her a place to spend the night. “She arrived requesting support, help and protection”, explained the director of the collective. The group says that they notified the Women’s Secretariat that the minor was with them, but they never received a response. The director assures that they had never seen the teenager until that moment and that she was alone when she arrived at the camp. The woman comments that one of the members welcomed the girl into her house so that she could spend the night of Thursday and Friday. On Friday the 20th at night, the girl’s search form reached the group and they spread it. The director of Fénix Libertas explains that on Saturday morning the teenager returned with them to Bellas Artes and, after a while, they could no longer locate her. The group is dedicated to offering a safe space to any woman who requests it. The reasons the minor had to reach them are unknown. “What she told us is kept in the folder of the Prosecutor’s Office,” the director points out.

the red sweatshirt

The version of the Prosecutor’s Office includes the publication of some images where the girl dressed in a red sweatshirt is seen walking with another woman. However, the clothes she is wearing don’t match what appears on her quest sheet. The student’s mother explained that she was wearing a gray T-shirt with blue lettering when she disappeared. The members of the collective They assure this newspaper that they did not provide him with the sweatshirt, several sizes large, with which he appears in the images.

The C5 Camera

During the first hours of her absence, the minor’s parents had access to images from a C5 camera pointing towards the place where the girl disappeared. In them, and always according to her story, you can see how a man stands next to the girl. “You can see how someone approaches her and takes her away. He is a man, ”explained her mother. “He comes out from between the stalls and takes her away,” her father reiterated. The capital’s Prosecutor’s Office did not mention these images in its statement and has not clarified the identity of the man either. From the first hours of her disappearance, the young woman’s parents denounced that her daughter had not left of her own free will. Her mother explained that she was able to hear how the girl yelled at her: “Amá!” her from outside before disappearing. It all happened between 5:20 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is unknown how she got to Bellas Artes. According to the story of the collective, the girl appeared there at 18.00. However, the authorities have not presented any more images of Indios Verdes in which the young woman is seen. They did show a map on which her mobile phone was tracked through geolocation.

The wasteland of Nezahualcóyotl

The student appeared almost 30 kilometers from Indios Verdes. In a vacant lot in the Las Águilas neighborhood, in Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, at the intersection of Avenida de las Torres and Avenida Doce. Always according to the testimony of the municipal police and the local authorities, the girl was bound hand and foot with shoelaces, covered with plastic, and was clearly disoriented. About three and a half hours after the women of the collective they lost track of him.

Where was the minor?

One of the main unknowns in the case is where the teenager was between noon and the afternoon of Saturday, January 21. “During her stay in the camp, the young woman told one of the members that she intended to visit a person at an address located in Nezahualcóyotl,” the authorities of the capital have indicated. They also assured that after losing sight of her, a member of the group received a message from an unknown cell phone where supposedly “the minor reported that she was fine.” The phone, says the Prosecutor’s Office, belonged to a “manager of an establishment” that the young woman borrowed to communicate with the person in the group. The account of the capital authorities goes up to that moment and they conclude that the girl arrived at the place where she was found “by her own foot.” The conditions in which she was found alive are not reported in that report. The local press, according to the testimony of residents of the area, indicates that it was around 4:00 p.m.

The ‘Indios Verdes case’ has revived the debate on where to draw the fine line that exists between journalistic interest, curiosity, the re-victimization of the people involved in a case and the genuine interest of society in putting pressure on the authorities. How far to go in a country where sexist violence exceeds justice, impunity is 95% and there are more than 100,000 disappeared?

