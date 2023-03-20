Last Saturday the Águilas del América prevailed with authority against Chivas del Guadalajara in the National Classic. Those led by coach Fernando Ortiz had no mercy and thrashed the people from Guadalajara at home by a score of 4-2.
Among what attracted the most attention was the celebration of the player henry martin in the fourth goal of the game, since in his celebration he made fun of the rival, throwing himself into the net and then imitating a dog urinating on the goal, just as he did at the time Cuauhtemoc Blanco.
This brought him criticism from netizens, fans and some journalists, who viewed the celebration badly for considering it “disrespectful.”
What did Henry say after the game?
At the end of the game, he was interviewed and pointed out that if he celebrated in this way it was because the fans and his teammates asked him to, in addition to the fact that it was ad hoc for the match that was being played.
“The card was worth it, at first I was going to do nothing more than the net but my teammates hooked me on the field and well I said what does it matter, I eat the yellow card, it’s worth it”.
“The fans were yelling at me on social networks, they needed that celebration and I only gave what they asked for, a round night and I’m very proud of the team”he mentioned.
Apologizes on social media
Although after the criticism received, this Sunday the striker and national team took the opportunity to apologize, detailing that he “got carried away” for the moment.
“I let myself be carried away by euphoria and celebrated the goal like my idol Cuauhtémoc, an apology to all those who felt offended, it was not the intention. Águilas we continue on the path to conquer 14. Proud of this team! GO AMERICA! “he shared on his social networks.
with this goal, henry martin He reached 11 goals and leads the scoring table. His closest competitor is the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who has 8 goals in the tournament.
