Ties, sequins, suits, false eyelashes and an uncomfortable question paraded on the red carpet. The accusations of sexual violence against the film director Carlos Vermut revealed by EL PAÍS broke out on Friday in the preview of the Feroz awards at the point of a microphone. Actresses, Oscar-nominated directors, producers, politicians and a part of the industry elite encountered upon their arrival questions from journalists from all media on one of the issues that have hovered over the profession for years. But when she went up to the stage that has served so many other times to protest wars, terrorism, evictions and even to ask for more women in charge of productions, the topic fell silent. The absence of statements from the winners—except those from the president of the awards—during the ceremony contrasts with the barrage of rejection messages expressed throughout the day and shows that the topic is the great taboo of the industry.

This newspaper's investigation included the testimonies of three women who reported having suffered different types of sexual violence by the filmmaker, winner of the San Sebastián Golden Shell with Magical Girl (2014). A film student, an employee of one of his productions and a worker in the cultural sector said that the director had supposedly taken advantage of his recognition and position in the cinema to have violent sexual relations that they did not consent to. None of them reported what happened to the police because, as they said, they were afraid of losing their job or not being able to get one. Of 31 people from the industry consulted, at least 17 knew the story of one of them, but decided to wait for her to file the complaint and encouraged her to do so, others did not believe her and others do not remember why they remained silent. Some of them met on Friday.

Performers such as Leonor Watling, Sara Sálamo, Celia de Molina, Juan Diego Botto, Patxi Freytez, David Insua, Guillermo Toledo, Carlos Bardem, Susana Abaitua, Eduardo Noriega or Vicky Luengo; directors such as Isabel de Ocampo, Montxo Armendariz, Javier Giner and Carlota Pereda; screenwriters such as Natxo López, Ángel Armero, Virginia Yagüe and Carlos López; producers such as Simón de Santiago, Jaume Ripoll, Jesús Choya, María Zamora, Gloria Bretones, Agustín Almodóvar; writers such as Elizabeth Duval, Alana S. Portero, Inés Martín Rodrigo, Elvira Sastre or Lucía Lijtmaer; the D'A festival in Barcelona, ​​associations such as the Catalan Cinema Academy, the Union of Actors and Actresses, la Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, CIMAthe president of the SGAE, Antonio Onetti, on behalf of his institution, the producer Enrique López Lavigne —responsible for that section in the Vermut film Who will sing to you—distributor Alex Lafuente, of BTeam —who distributed Vermut's last film, Manticore—, Ministers such as Ana Redondo (Equality) or Ernest Urtasun (Culture) and the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, have shown their support for the complainants on the social network X these days.

On stage, only the president of the informants remembered them

At the ceremony, the president of the Association, María Guerra, began her institutional speech by mentioning the EL PAÍS investigation and calling to “reflect on this impressive change that has occurred since November 2017,” in reference to the publication of the Weinstein case about sexual abuse in Hollywood by The New York Times. But the matter was not mentioned again. Yes, there were other demands, such as that of La Dani – award for best supporting actor for I'm loving you madly—, who dedicated the award to “sissies, lesbians, pens, transsexuals and weirdos.” And the director Juan Antonio Bayona, upon receiving the award for best direction for The Snow Society, He made a claim to the press: “Three days ago two Spanish films were nominated for the Oscar. In some newspapers, the photo was smaller than this microphone. What do we filmmakers have to do to appear on the front pages of the newspapers?”

From the audience, at the end of the event, producer María Zamora, winner of awards such as the Golden Bear for Alcarras or the Golden Shell for Or how, wrote in Will we get something to change? Will the efforts of the journalists and the bravery of these women fall on deaf ears?” The same producer had appealed from the red carpet: “There are patterns that are repeated in our industry. “We can’t stop talking about it.” The presenter of the gala, Brays Efe, had pointed out at the entrance to EL PAÍS: “It is evident that we are doing something wrong in the industry if they are afraid to tell their story. They have been victims of abuse. We need to improve”.

On Friday night, those who 21 years ago turned a Goya ceremony into a No to War did not shift in the same way in their chairs. The demands have been part of the film awards, especially those given by the Film Academy, since the late nineties when the president of the institution, José Luis Borau, appeared with his hands painted white as a gesture of rage against the ETA terror. Public health, renewable energy and the right to housing have been defended on the Goya stage.

The Film Academy responded with “no statement at the moment” to EL PAÍS on Friday after the publication of the investigation into Vermut. For her part, Virginia Yagüe, president of DAMA (audiovisual copyright association) and member of the board of directors of the Academy in the screenwriting specialty, has criticized the absence of statements from the same institution: “A public position is important seamless against harassment. And the silence of the Film Academy fills me with shame.”

In 2018, the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, CIMA, brought its feminist activism to the Goya gala with the slogan #MasMujeres on red fans carried by some women in cinema to demand labor equality. That same year, a few weeks before, Julián López gave a monologue at the Feroz gala that this Friday, when the accusations against Vermut became known, was shared again on networks: “We are the best kept secret in Spanish cinema. That and the name of our sexual harassers.” At the end of the sentence, silence was heard for a few seconds until some timid applause broke out. “I have a theory as to why no names have come out yet,” the comedian continued: “In Spain we copy the Americans 10 years late.”

The silence that has so often been attributed to the industry since then was imposed again during the ceremony. On this matter, the director and actress Elena Martín Gimeno, who with Creature won the award for best European film at the Cannes Filmmakers' Fortnight last spring, he reflected at the entrance: “We have to think a lot about why the only way is to talk to the media. The industry is not responsible, there are no protocols. There are more cases that are not being revealed due to fear. As part of the industry, we feel like we are failing. “This is not an isolated case, it is a structural problem.”

The director David Trueba and the actress Carolina Yuste pose on the red carpet of the Premios Feroz 2024, held this Friday at the Palacio de Vistalegre, in Madrid. Photo: Marshal (EFE) | Video: ALVARO GONZÁLEZ

Actress Carolina Yuste, nominated for best actress for They know that, summarized on the carpet the feelings of a large group of women in cinema: “Within horror, the important thing is that this is known. And it's beautiful to feel that we are holding each other tight. “That we have a place to go, to tell what happens to us.” Yuste and her friends confessed this Friday after reading the investigation, as they had done so many other times, in WhatsApp groups. “Yes, they exist,” she said about those private and safe spaces they share. “It has been very nice to share our stories and tell us that we are together.”

The interpreter did not make predictions: “Hopefully this can change something, I want to believe so.” And as was heard several times on Friday night, Yuste recalled: “What happens in the industry is no different from what happens in the rest of society. This is transversal, we are not spared.” When she said goodbye to this newspaper on the red carpet, she left another question: “I hope we take the step of not just talking about it among ourselves.”

