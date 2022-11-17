Nuclear, states that produce atomic bombs are increasing

There third World war was nearly missed two days ago, following the explosion of missiles that they believed Russians in territory Bornin Poland. Then the case came back, with the discovery that it was a Ukrainian bomb. But the world has trembled, and is destined to tremble more and more because of the continuation atomic armament of the great powers world championships. Is called “nuclear deterrence“, with the suggestive acronym MAD “Mutual Assured Destruction”, mutual assured destruction, “crazy” if we read only the initials. United States and Russia after Hiroshima and Nagasaki have boosted their arsenals.

In the “club” there are now too France, Great Britain And China. Yet this reciprocity isn’t really symmetrical, if you look at the nuclear doctrines of the two powers that faced each other during the Cold War and in recent years they have begun to glare at each other more and more. Today NATO has dusted off the concept of “deterrence“. Russia remains more elusive and it is not easy to understand what he means Fly for “existential” threat can justify the use of the atomic bomb.

