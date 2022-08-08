Those under 25 years of age in the Region of Murcia signed 88,548 contracts during the first half of the year, 1.5% less than the same period of the previous year, when 89,922 were signed, according to a Randstad study. It is the worst data by communities and contrasts with the dynamics of the rest of the country, since the national average shot up 24.2%. Castilla-La Mancha was the only other community that registered a decrease, of 0.2%.

Randstad highlights that, throughout Spain, those under 25 years of age signed 1,969,656 contracts during the first semester, practically a quarter more than the same period of the previous year, when 1,585,301 were registered, which represents a difference of 384,356 signatures . This age segment is the one that has experienced the greatest increase in hiring during the past year, since, at a distance, is that of people over 45 years of age, with a growth of 11.4%, and workers located between 25 to 45, with 6.4%.

Women under 25 years of age are the ones who have seen their hiring grow the most, since signatures increased by 29.6% compared to the first six months of 2021, with a total of 897,805 contracts. For their part, men signed 1,071,851, 20.1% more.

“The good progress of youth employment, both in number of contracts and in the increase in permanent contracts, is undoubtedly great news for our labor market, since unemployment in this age group is one of the main challenges of our economy. », assured Valentín Bote, director of Randstad Research.

The islands, Asturias and Madrid lead the increases



The study shows considerable differences according to the autonomous community. Randstad highlights that the archipelagos are the autonomies where hiring among young people has grown the most in this first semester. Specifically, in the Balearic Islands it multiplied by two, while in the Canary Islands the growth was 90.1%. Other considerable increases have occurred in Asturias, the Community of Madrid (both with 39%), the Valencian Community (29.7%) and Catalonia (24.3%).

Already below the national average (24.2%), are Euskadi (22.8%), Galicia (22%), La Rioja (19.8%) and Andalucía (19.6%), Castilla and León (17%), Aragón (15.1%), Navarra (10.3%), Extremadura (5.4%) and Cantabria (4.8%). For its part, Castilla-La Mancha (-0.2%) and the Region of Murcia (-1.5%) registered the only falls.

Indefinite hiring is multiplied by five



Regarding the type of contract signed by those under 25 years of age, Randstad detects a considerable number of permanent contracts, to the point of multiplying by five, an increase of 446.2% from the 118,012 signatures in the first half of 2021 to the current 644,562. Its weight also increases with respect to the total, since it represents 32.7% of the total number of contracts, while last year it represented 7.4%. This means that one of every three contracts signed by young people under 25 years of age is indefinite.

For its part, temporary hiring fell by 9.7%, to 1.3 million signatures, compared to around 1.5 million in 2021, which has caused the weight to drop from 92.2 % from last year to 67.3% today.