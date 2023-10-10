The Monterrey Football Club reported through its social networks this Monday, October 9, that it agreed with the multifunctional Chilean defender, Sebastian Vegasa contract extension until June 2028.
Sebastian Vegas He arrived at Rayados in the 2020 Guardianes tournament and, in the last three years, has contributed to winning the 2019-2020 Copa MX championship and the 2021 Concacaf Champions League title.
During his time at Rayados, the 26-year-old Chilean defender has participated in 104 Liga MX games, two in the Copa MX and six in the CONCACAF Champions League, in addition to five in the recently played Leagues Cup 2023 and two in the FIFA Club World Cup.
In addition, the young Monterrey player is an international with the Chilean national team in 11 games during his stay at the institution.
It is worth mentioning that since his arrival in Mexican football with Monarcas Morelia, the andiod has been linked to a team from the Old Continent, but has chosen to remain in Aztec football.
