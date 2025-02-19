The contract with the telephone operator denies Mazón: forces to register the so -called “incoming” and “outgoing”

Presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana refused to contribute the calls of Carlos Mazón on October 29, the day of the Dana catastrophic, hiding that the company “does not broadcast individual invoices for each of the fixed and mobile phones covered by the contract” but a “global bimonthly invoic Autonomic of Transparency, Santiago Lumbreras, to two socialist deputies. However, the sheets of the mobile phone service contract indicate that the contracted telephone company “must offer information on call registration, both incoming and outgoing, which allows obtaining the detail of the traffic and billing generated by all internal and external lines of the Generalitat ”.

“At least,” add the sheets, the winning company must detail the type of call (incoming or outgoing), the origin, the destination, the duration (start and end of the communication time) and the cost.

The documentation sent by Santiago Lumbreras refers to a framework agreement that the Generalitat Valenciana maintains with Telefónica for the centralized hiring of telecommunications services, including those of mobile telephony. The technical sheets of that Framework Agreement, prepared by the General Directorate of Information Technology and Communications of the Generalitat, forced the telephone company to detail – even the second – the duration of the calls.

It is one of the keys to analyze the management of the DANA by the regional executive. President Mazón has not yet clarified the call of calls he maintained, after his long food at the El Ventorro restaurant, with his Minister of Justice and Interior, Salome Pradas, with the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicente Mompó, and with the mayors of the localities affected by the ravine.

Two socialist deputies requested the detail of the calls of the tragic day of the DANA of the corporate telephones of Mazón, Pradas, of the then Autonomic Secretary of Emergencies, Emilio Argües Cargos José Manuel Cuenca, Francisco González, Cayetano García and Santiago Lumbreras, the latter signer of the parliamentary response.