AstraZeneca tries to find the square of the circle. The pharmaceutical giant clings to technical explanations to justify the announced delay in the delivery of vaccines to the EU, but begins to admit that the contract signed – made public this Friday – obliges it to make every effort to find solutions – in the plants all over the world – so that as many doses as possible reach the European continent.

The European Commission has finally published this Friday the vaccine supply agreement with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, after an intense tug of war with the Anglo-Swedish multinational during the last week. The reading of the text clears in favor of Brussels one of the main points of controversy, after the company announced a decrease of up to 60% of its first delivery due to alleged failures in its European production plants. The fourth section of point 5 of the contract makes it clear that “AstraZeneca will dedicate the greatest reasonable effort possible to manufacture the vaccine in production plants located in EU territory (which, for the purposes of this provision, will include those in the United Kingdom) ”. Brussels demanded that the pharmaceutical company divert part of the production on British soil to cover the demand on the continent, but the company has defended at all times that London signed its contract two months before and should receive the entire amount committed. The British Government has not yet published, and is reluctant to do so, the document signed with AstraZeneca.

The executive director of the company, Pascal Soriot, has attended a group of media with the initial purpose of celebrating the approval of his vaccine, this Friday, by the European Medicines Agency. The executive did not want to enter into discussing the legal and contractual doubts that arose after the publication of the document that he signed with the EU, but has admitted that AstraZeneca has begun to try to accelerate its plans to fulfill the commitments acquired. “We are working 24 hours a day to improve the supply chain, and we are confident that we will start shipping millions of doses to the EU in the coming days or weeks.” Soriot has pointed, without giving geographical details that could further inflame the current controversy, at the solution adopted. “We have a very broad global supply chain, and we have decided to move the drug substance [el caldo de cultivo donde se produce la vacuna] from one of these sources to the plants in the EU, where the vials are filled for distribution ”, he explained. In this way, he avoided specifying where this extra supply would come from, but he implied that they would not be ready-to-eat vaccines whose departure could arouse susceptibilities in the country of origin.

The contract also seems to clear up another of the doubts that existed, that of whether the United Kingdom has priority in access to the doses because it signed the contract months before, as the executive director of the company, Pascal Soriot, assured in an interview with various media, including this newspaper. Article 13.1.e of the agreement, however, would defend just the opposite, since AstraZeneca “guarantees” that “it has no obligation, contractual or otherwise, with any person or third party regarding the initial doses” agreed with The EU. The document, that can be consulted openly online, It has been partially censored – the parts specifying the delivery schedule and the price per dose are crossed out – but Brussels welcomes a gesture that raises the “transparency” of the European Union’s vaccine strategy.

The move comes after the laboratory announced last Friday a significant reduction in the number of doses it had promised to deliver to the EU in the first quarter of the year. The amount committed, which remains secret, is estimated at at least 100 million doses, and the drop in deliveries is estimated at about 75 million. This situation has caused a pulse that has forced the Union to draw all its artillery in order to ensure the arrival of the doses that, according to it defends, correspond to it by contract: Charles Michel, the president of the European Council (formed by the 27 Governments of the EU), mentioned on Thursday the possibility of invoking exceptional powers to intervene in the production of vaccines, while the Commission is preparing a mechanism to be able to withhold exports of these drugs.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Commission has been in talks with AstraZeneca trying to make the contract public, especially after the interview granted by its executive director, which, according to Brussels, revealed several of the clauses of the agreement that were theoretically protected because of the confidentiality that the pharmaceutical company had imposed.

The intention of Brussels, which has always defended that it sought greater transparency that the companies had limited, has been to lift the contractual veil “because several of the clauses of the contract are already in public debate,” according to a source from the Executive community this week. “We want to be in a position to make the contract available so that the debate is out there openly.” “It is really important that we defend transparency and clarity in shipments [de vacunas]”Said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides in the middle of the week as the dialectical battle between Brussels and the company grew and demanded the publicity of the agreements. “We think sharing them will satisfy many of the questions posed.”

The publication also follows a long battle of parliamentarians and NGOs in search of the transparency of million-dollar contracts with pharmaceutical companies, of which the amounts advanced, delivery dates, amounts committed or obligations and responsibilities for non-compliance are unknown.

