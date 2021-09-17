After several extensions and years of delay, the Buenos Aires government signed yesterday the new concession contract from the subway network and the Premetro.

The service will continue in the hands of the Roggio Group and its Metrovías company, although the operator will change its name: it may be called Emova Mobility (It is not yet defined, they explained in the company). In addition, the company Deutsche Bahn, the main railway operator in Germany, will join as technical advisor.

The contract will last 12 years, with the option of extending it for another three. It will take effect in 90 days.

The main change will be in the payment method. Until now, the company charged a fixed fee for the service, including the collection of fees plus subsidies. The new contract proposes paying 125.6 pesos per kilometer traveled, with an expectation of 51 million kilometers per year. According to these parameters, the State would pay about 6,400 million pesos per year.

The subway, with a new concession for 12 years. Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

With this change, Subterráneos de Buenos Aires (SBASE, the Buenos Aires state company that controls the network) seeks that the concessionaire has an incentive to improve frequency, and thus travel more kilometers to charge more.

To do this, the company will have to improve the time it takes for the repairs and technical reviews of the wagons, for example. In this sense, one of the ideas is to incorporate a “predictive maintenance” system, sensors that allow us to know when a part or replacement is about to break.

In addition, the contract provides for sanctions and prizes according to the quality of the service, both in the cleaning of the stations and formations, in the quality of the signage, in the operation of the escalators and other points.

Another commitment is investment in technology. As mentioned, they are thinking of installing security cameras and improving information for passengers, for example with applications for cell phones.



The City renewed the subway concession contract. Photo: Juano Tesone

In SBASE they assured that “the new contract foresees infrastructure investments and the incorporation of new avant-garde technologies aimed at providing a better service to users of the network, and to achieve a closer relationship between them and the company. “

Meanwhile, the concessionaire added that “the signing of this new contract provides the predictability and planning necessary to continue working on improving the service with a focus on users.”

Like now, the concession does not include the purchase of wagons to renew the fleet. That is the responsibility of the Government.



Catalinas station, on line E, was inaugurated in 2019 and is one of the newest in the network.

Today the network has six lines and the Premetro, which total 70 kilometers and 90 stations. Before the pandemic, it averaged 1.3 million passengers a day. With the coronavirus, today it carries 30% of that figure, approximately.

Delays and a long process

Metrovías operates the subway from January 1, 1994. In 2013, control of the network passed into the hands of the Buenos Aires government, because until then it depended on the national state.

The original contract expired on December 31, 2019. Therefore, in early 2018, SBASE called for bids.

At first they were introduced three bidders: on the one hand Roggio; on the other hand, a consortium made up of Eduardo Eurnekian’s group in conjunction with the London Underground and the French company Keolis; and in third place the operators of the Paris Metro in partnership with the Brazilian firm Alstom. But these last two bidders they got off the race between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, due to the changes in the Argentine economy.

The City was slow to close the process, so it had to extend the Metrovías contract with extensions. At the end of last year they confirmed that Roggio’s offer was the winner, but then the pandemic delayed the signing of the contract, which is now finalized.

PN