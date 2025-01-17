The world of football has been shaken this Friday with the news of the renewal of Erling Haaland for Manchester City. Beyond the fact that the Norwegian striker, one of the most sought after in the world, has decided extend his contract with his current teamwhat is really surprising is the duration of the new relationship between footballer and club. Haaland has signed for ten years, until June 2034.

This was announced on Friday morning by the player and Manchester City, who were pleased to expand their relationship. «I am very happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to spend even more time at this great club. Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with incredible fans and It’s the kind of environment that helps bring out the best in everyone.», explained the attacker, 24 years old.

«I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club, as they have all helped me a lot in recent years. They have made this such a special place to be and Now I’m from City no matter what happens», he adds. “I want to keep developing, keep working to improve and try to do the best I can to try and help us achieve more successes in the future.”

“Show your love for this club”

For your part Txiki BegiristainManchester City’s director of football, confessed that “everyone at the Club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract. “The fact that he has signed for so long shows our commitment to him as a player and his love for this club.”









“He has already made an incredible impact in his time here and his incredible numbers and records speak for themselves. But in addition to his extraordinary natural talent and skill, Erling’s dedication, professionalism, humility and desire to continue improving sum up what we all strive to achieve at Manchester City,” explained the Spaniard.

«He is one of the best strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working with Pep and his technical team. “If he works hard, which I know he will, he will create an incredible legacy at this football club,” he added.

Haaland’s renewal is a coup d’état from Manchester Citywhich reinforces the club that has Pep Guardiola on the bench despite the threats of sanctions that weigh on him and that could lead to a relegation.

Despite his youth, Haaland is considered one of the best forwards in world football and He has already spent two and a half seasons in the Premier League after signing for Manchester City from German side Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

In his first campaign he achieved the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, with a balance of 52 goals in all competitions (the highest number in the history of a Premier League player), in addition to winning the Golden Boot of the Premier League, the PFA Player of the Year award, the Premier League Player of the Year award and the Young Player of the Year award.

In his second season, despite an injury that kept him off the pitch for two months, he helped the ‘sky blue’ become the first English men’s team to win four consecutive top-flight titles thanks to his 38 goals in 45 games. .

This season the Norwegian has already scored 21 goals in 28 games in all competitions. Some figures that have already been placed in 15th place among the club’s historical scorers in just two and a half seasons.