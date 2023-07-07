Daily Faceoff included the contract of the Russian Varlamov in the list of the worst in the NHL offseason

Daily Faceoff included the contract of the Russian goaltender “New York Islanders” Semyon Varlamov in the list of the worst in the National Hockey League (NHL) off-season. This is reported on site editions.

The goalkeeper’s deal with the Islanders is for four years and totals $11 million. “Varlamov is now 35! Giving time to goalies is never a good idea, let alone as they approach their twilight years.

In addition to Varlamov, the list included his teammates Pierre Engvall and Scott Mayfield, representatives of the Anaheim Ducks Ratko Gudas and Alex Killorn, as well as JT Komfer from the Detroit Red Wings and Joonas Korpisalo from the Ottawa Senators.

Varlamov has been with the Islanders since 2019. He previously played for the Colorado Avalanche for seven seasons. As part of the Russian national team, Varlamov became the world champion in 2012.