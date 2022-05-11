Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly suffered a loss at their stadium in Rashid Stadium from Al-Nasr in the old Dubai “derby” 1-2, which is the team’s third loss at home this season, in the “ADNOC Professional League”, in a case that is not repeated often for the “Knights” and the team lost this The season is only 12 matches, the total of what he lost in the 24 matches that preceded him at his home in the past seasons in the league!

With this result, Al-Nasr achieved a great historical victory, as this is his first victory in the era of professionalism, at Shabab Al-Ahly Stadium at Rashid Stadium at all, and it is the first historical victory in more than 14 years.

Al-Nassr’s last victory at Rashid Stadium dates back to January 28, 2008, in the last season of the amateur league, with a score of 3-2. The victory missed Al-Nassr after that, in 13 consecutive matches at Rashid Stadium, where he lost 6 of them, and was tied in 7 matches, and the victory came today. , to break this historical knot, with the feet of Tigali and Dia Al-Sabaa, and the victory achieves his first victory in the professional era, and the first in 14 years.

Al-Nassr was not the only club that broke the knot of not winning at Shabab Al-Ahly Stadium in Rashid Stadium, as Al-Wahda preceded it when it achieved a 3-1 victory in the “18th round” over Al-Ahly youth, and broke the knot of not winning in this particular stadium 11 years ago, The last victory dates back to May 28, 2011, when Al-Wahda won 2-0, after which happiness was absent from Al-Wahda for 9 consecutive matches, 5 of which were lost and drawn in 4 matches. The historic victory came at the feet of the duo Joao Pedro and Omar Kharbin.