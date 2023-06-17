After having had a good Liguilla in the Clausura 2023 tournament where the Tigres UANL were proclaimed champions of Mexican soccer, the Mexican central defender, Diego Reyeswill remain in the San Nicolás de los Garza complex for at least one more year.
This, after it was rumored that the player would leave the team, in such a way that the coach from Uruguay Robert Dante Siboldi You can continue to count on their services.
Tigres is conducting preseason in the Riviera Maya and will remain in the Caribbean until June 22 and the next day they will travel to Los Angeles, California to face Pachuca for the Champion of Champions on June 25.
Kings returned to Mexico in the summer of 2019, four years ago from the Fenerbache from Türkiye. After a six-year stint in European soccer, at that time the central defender of the Aztec team was repatriated as a free agent at the age of 26 to put himself under the command of the then coach Ricardo Ferretti.
In the Clausura 2023, the Aztec defender played 11 of the 17 duels of the regular phase, in the Liguilla he participated in the seven games that the felines played to win their eighth domestic title against the Sacred Flock.
In the end, the one sacrificed in the cat template would be Igor Lichnovskythis to meet the quota of nine foreigners in the team, therefore, the Chilean and nicholas lopez They are the ones on the radar for packing. But the drop in the game of the Andean accompanied by the renewal of Kings they would make him leave the team.
