Teachers and parents refuse to reopen the debate in the Community, where almost 100% of public centers and 90% of concerted ones have intensive hours
The recent study carried out by experts in education policy at Esade on the effects of the school day model has reopened the debate on the suitability of the two systems: continuous, with all classes concentrated until two in the afternoon; or party, with morning and afternoon sessions, with two hours between the two for lunch and
#continuous #school #day #perpetuated #Region
Leave a Reply