The continuity of Salvador Reyes in America would be in doubt

Club América continues on vacation, while the board of directors works on what will be the new squad for the Clausura 2023 tournament and as the days go by, new rumors arise about possible signings and possible team casualties.
In recent hours, speculation has begun about the possible departure of Salvador Reyeswho in the 2022 Apertura saw action in 11 regular season games, starting only four times, to add 461 minutes and generate a score.
From what became evident that the young left back of the Eagles is not much trusted by the Argentine coach Fernando OrtizTherefore, there is talk that he could seek reinforcement for the position, after the age of Louis Fuentes It is a concern and that he could end his time with the team.
You have to remember that Salvador Reyesjoined the Mexico City team at the 2021 Apertura after showing great characteristics on the Strip, where it was consolidated as one of the main pieces in the scheme of santiago solari, scoring three goals, while in the Clausura 2022 he added 933 minutes in the regular phase. However, since the arrival to the bench of Fernando Ortiz he was relegated to the bench.
For this reason, according to some speculations that have been given, there is talk that the board of the Eagles is interested in incorporating the youth player from Santos Laguna, Omar Fieldswho has already accumulated several campaigns with a good sporting level, in this sense, would be the player who would give the generational change in the left-back position that Louis Fuentes has maintained during the stage of ortizHowever, so far no negotiations between directives are known.
