At Villarreal they have to make many decisions for this important season, as they face the challenge of competing in four top-level competitions. And one of the dilemmas is knowing what will happen to the young values ​​of the club and if they are counted on or will they be given an exit option so that they continue to grow.

Within this group of young values, the name of Fernando Child, certainly He has shown that he is ready to face the challenge of fighting for minutes at Villarreal. Although it also seems that a good option for the player would be to go out and grow with more minutes in First or Second, to settle more at a competitive level.

Offers and requests are not lacking, as this season has shown what it is capable of. But the dilemma for Villarreal is to keep the player as a forward quarter, continuing in the line of this season or looking for a way out so that it continues to grow. If they decide to give it continuity, it would free them from looking for another reinforcement in the attack zone, which would also help them to avoid having to make a disbursement. If they decide to release the player so that he continues to grow and can have more minutes and continuity, the club would have to find an alternative. With what to the important outlay they must make to replace Carlos Bacca, it should be added that they should make another significant signing, which would close the door to a player like Niño in the future.

Emery will have to decide whether to have Niño and keep him on the team, thinking that it will be a year full of games and with options as it was in the past. Although it is true that in the final stretch the player left the line-ups, being the striker who played the least of the four. Or give him a start so he can have more minutes, looking for an alternative for that fourth place in attack.