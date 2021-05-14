A week after the latest globally reassuring data on the status of the emerging corona virus continues.

The latest data indicate that the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, caused by infection with the virus, is slowing for the second week in a row in the world, especially in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

The following are the most prominent weekly developments, based on a database that relies on official figures:

Less than 750,000 daily injuries:

With 743,900 daily injuries recorded in the world this week, the index fell again (-6% compared to the previous week), according to a census conducted on Thursday.

The index had resumed its upward trend, starting from February 20, 2020, after an unprecedented decline for more than a month at the beginning of the year when the number of injuries halved, or about 355,000 injuries per day.

The United States and Europe in the Green Circle:

The epidemic has slowed significantly in the United States / Canada (-21%), Europe (-20%) and the Middle East (-16%) this week, and to a lesser extent in Asia (-2%) and Africa (-1%). However, transmission accelerated in Latin America / the Caribbean (+ 5%).

In Oceania, where the virus is spreading in a limited way, infections have more than doubled (+ 124%, 247 infections per day), especially in Papua New Guinea, which includes more than 90% of the confirmed infections in the region.

Fastest:

On Friday, Greece ended seven months of restrictions in preparation for the tourist season.

Major Declines:

The most prominent decline was recorded during the week in Turkey (-44%, 15,100 injuries per day), ahead of Mongolia (-42%, 700), Jordan (-41%, 700), Croatia (-35%, a thousand) and Austria (-31%). , 1,100).

Absolute largest numbers:

India, plagued by a severe epidemic wave in recent weeks, is still the country with the largest number of new infections in all this week (375,200 daily infections, -3%), followed by Brazil (61,500, + 4%) and the United States (35,600, -22). %), Argentina (20,900, + 4%) and Colombia (16,700, + 7%).

In terms of the total population, Seychelles is the country with the largest number of injuries this week by far, (2,858 injuries per 100,000 people), followed by the Maldives (1,374). Seychelles vaccinated 61% of its entire population, with doses of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Deaths:

India leads the ranking of daily deaths (4,001 per day this week), followed by Brazil (1,948), the United States (628), Colombia (464) and Argentina (420).

Globally, daily deaths decreased slightly this week (12,721 per day, -1%).