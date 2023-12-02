Shaaban Bilal (Gaza, Cairo)

The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip deepened with the continued intense Israeli bombing, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, amid warnings that the continued bombing might push a million refugees towards Egypt, while calls continued for the continued entry of relief aid into the Strip.

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned yesterday that the Israeli attack on the southern Gaza Strip could push a million refugees to the Egyptian border.

The UN official added in a message published by the UN agency on the “X” platform: “If there is fighting, the residents of Gaza will likely want to flee to the southern regions, and beyond the borders.”

He also warned that “the Israeli attack on southern Gaza may push a million refugees to the Egyptian border.”

In turn, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a message published on its official account on the “X” platform yesterday, “We continue our call for a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, and to allow aid to reach all parts of the Gaza Strip without restrictions.”

In a separate message, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said, “The children of Gaza need a permanent humanitarian ceasefire.”

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Russell added. “For 7 days, there was a glimmer of hope for children in the midst of this horrific nightmare in Gaza.”

In this context, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the shipment of essential supplies to Gaza must be resumed urgently.

He explained in a post on his account on the “X” platform, “The delivery of basic supplies to Gaza must be resumed urgently and returned to the levels reached during the last ceasefire at least, but much more than that is needed.”

Ghebreyesus stressed that civilians in Gaza need protection, food, clean water, shelter, sanitation, and medicine.

He pointed out that those injured need life-saving care, and health care workers need protection and supplies to provide the service.

He added: “As we have repeatedly warned, overcrowding resulting from the mass displacement of residents and unsafe living conditions increase the risk of disease.”

The Director-General of the World Health Organization stressed the need to end the violence, release the remaining detainees, and end the siege on Gaza.

For the second day in a row, the Israeli army launched violent bombardment on Gaza after the end of a 7-day truce, which led to the death and injury of hundreds of civilians, focusing on the south of the Strip.

This comes at a time when the humanitarian crisis is increasing in the sector, which has become devastated by the bombing, while international voices are getting louder demanding a return to the negotiating table, through mediators, to extend the truce and deliver aid.

Egyptian security sources and Red Crescent sources said that the first aid trucks since the collapse of the truce in Gaza entered from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing yesterday. The sources added that two fuel trucks and 50 aid trucks passed from the Egyptian side, heading to the Israeli “Al-Awja” crossing for inspection.

Politically, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan said yesterday that the Israeli escalation in the West Bank may lead to the situation getting out of control.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio also said that he hopes to calm tensions in Gaza as soon as possible, noting that increasing aid is vital to improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In turn, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that international humanitarian law must be respected in the Gaza war, noting that the number of Palestinian casualties is very large.