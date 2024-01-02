Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The flow of relief and medical aid and shelter materials provided by countries around the world to the Gaza Strip continues via Egypt.

Yesterday, the UK delivered the first sea shipment of aid to Gaza via Port Said in Egypt, carrying nearly 90 tonnes of thermal blankets, shelter packages and medical supplies from Cyprus.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stressed in a statement his country’s commitment to support alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, adding that “the United Kingdom will continue to work with its partners in the region to provide more aid to Gaza, through the proposed sea corridor between Cyprus and the occupied Palestinian territories.”

In this context, a Saudi relief official announced yesterday that more than 200 relief trucks arrived in the Gaza Strip.

The director of urgent relief at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Fahd Al-Osaimi, added that this “comes as a continuation of the support the Kingdom provides to the sector.”

He continued: “We continue to coordinate in this regard with all parties, and cooperate with Egypt, international organizations, and the Palestinian Red Crescent.”

Yesterday, the 34th Saudi relief plane arrived at Al-Arish Airport, in preparation for its entry into Gaza through the Rafah crossing, carrying 24 tons of medical and shelter aid.