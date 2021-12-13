In response to calls by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Sudanese Resistance Committees, thousands of Sudanese gathered in public squares in the neighborhoods of Khartoum, Omdurman, Khartoum North, and a number of other cities, denouncing the Hamdok and Al-Burhan agreement and demanding accountability for those who caused the deaths of hundreds of young people who were shot dead by the security forces since the overthrow of the Omar regime Al-Bashir on the eleventh of April 2019.

This comes as international parties stress the need to end the measures taken by the army on the twenty-fifth of October, which were considered steps aimed at blocking the path to the democratic transition process in the country.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council held a special session on the situation in Sudan, during which a number of delegates of member states pledged the return of aid and cooperation with Sudan, to seeing measures that confirm the return of the democratic path to the right path.

The delegates of Britain, Norway and Ireland stressed that the measures taken by the army commander undermined the democratic transition in Sudan, while the delegates of Sudan and Russia considered them necessary.

In an 18-page report submitted to the council, Volker Peretz, head of the United Nations Integrated Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), urged the Sudanese authorities to take confidence-building measures and revive the democratic transition. He also called on the international community to resume its economic assistance in certain areas such as health.

The delegates at the Security Council session expressed their deep concern about the continued deterioration of the human rights situation in the wake of the October 25 procedures, calling for an investigation into the killings of about 43 demonstrators during the protest marches that followed those measures.

On Thursday, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives approved a bill imposing sanctions on those responsible for destabilizing the country, and unanimously condemned the Republican and Democratic members of the “coup” against civilian authority.

If passed at a later time by the Senate, the new law will become binding on the administration of President Joe Biden, and will include individual sanctions affecting a number of military leaders.

Observers confirm that there are 3 major obstacles hindering Hamdok’s efforts to form a new government. The journalist and writer Shams El-Din Daw Al-Bayt told Sky News Arabia that the absence of a political incubator and the adherence of some of the signatory entities to the Sudanese peace agreement to their ministerial portfolios, in addition to the lack of clarity of vision about some ministries such as defense and the interior are all factors that constitute a major obstacle to Hamdok’s intentions to form a government of technocrats.

Daw Al-Bayt clarified that the situation that prevailed after the twenty-fifth of October raises doubts about the legality or constitutionality of any step that Hamdok or others may take.

Referring to the state of political stalemate that Sudan is currently experiencing, the European Union ambassadors in Khartoum called during their meeting in Hamdok on Tuesday for an immediate return to the constitutional system stipulated in the constitutional document signed in August 2019 between civilians and military personnel in Sudan.

In light of the controversy surrounding the current constitutional situation in the country; In a statement, the EU ambassadors noted that the military intervention on October 25 effectively derailed the civilian-military coalition.