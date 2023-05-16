In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed “the State of Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the attack on the headquarters of the head of the military office and all forms of violence and vandalism, especially those targeting the headquarters of diplomatic missions and their buildings, which is a flagrant violation of all international norms and rules of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.” .

In the statement, the ministry renewed its call to the official authorities and all concerned parties in the brotherly Republic of Sudan to quickly take measures to provide full protection for the headquarters of diplomatic missions, ensure the inviolability of their buildings and properties, and the safety of the security of their staff, and punish the perpetrators of these incursions.

Storming the Jordanian embassy in Khartoum

The raid on the residence of the head of the military office at the Kuwaiti embassy in Khartoum came hours after the Jordanian embassy in Sudan was also stormed.

The spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sinan Majali, announced, on Monday, that the members of the Jordanian diplomatic mission in Khartoum are “in good health and well,” following the storming and assault on the embassy.

Sinan Al-Majali spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, about the details of the incident, saying:

The Jordanian diplomatic mission had moved to the city of Port Sudan, following the events taking place in Sudan.

Jordan is still following the storming of the embassy building.

It has not yet been determined who carried out the attack.

In turn, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed its “condemnation and denunciation of the attack and all forms of violence and vandalism, especially those that target diplomatic buildings and violate their sanctity.”

It also stressed “the need to respect the rules of international law, and adhere to relevant international agreements, especially the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

Since the start of the armed conflict in Sudan last April, several diplomatic headquarters have been looted and vandalized, condemned by the international community.