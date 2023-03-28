6 contestants competed within the activities of the fourth day of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition in its 26th session, with public follow-up to the Event Hall of the Culture and Science Symposium in Al-Mamzar region in Dubai, which was filled with the audience of the children of the communities following the contestants of their countries, in the presence of Chancellor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, President The Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, members of the Organizing Committee, a number of officials and sponsors of the fourth day, namely Dubai Courts, Gargash Enterprises, Emirates Islamic Bank, and parents accompanying the contestants, amidst the praises of the followers of their distinguished levels and their competition in memorization.

Each of the contestants competed before the jury of the international competition with the narration of Hafs on the authority of Asim: Saleh Ahmed Takreem from Bangladesh, Khaled Suleiman Saleh Al-Barakani from Saudi Arabia, Hafez Abdul Karim Kabito from Uganda, Iyad Patel from France, Muhammad Mbenga from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Makram Jai Ali from the Republic of Al-Qamar United, and they excelled in their interviews with honorable competition and their smooth voices that recite the verses of God with the accuracy of intonation and the provisions of recitation in this honorable arena for the Almighty’s saying: “And in that let the competitors compete.”

The Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Award, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, presented the memorial shield of the award to His Excellency Counselor Issa Al Sharif, President of the Court of Appeal in Dubai Courts, and souvenir photos were taken.

The Public Relations Unit of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award organized a trip for the contestants participating in the Dubai International Competition to visit the award’s headquarters in Al Mamzar district in Dubai, where they visited the exhibition Peace be upon you, O Prophet, which is an exhibition that tells the biography of our Holy Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and they also visited the exhibition of the clothing of the Kaaba And the Mohammed bin Rashid exhibition of Qur’anic manuscripts, which contains many rare and valuable manuscripts of the Noble Qur’an, and displays the history and methods of writing it. This exhibition is a rare opportunity to see these manuscripts and learn about the history of the Noble Qur’an.

His Eminence Dr. Ahmed bin Hamoud Al-Ruwaithi, Chairman of the Arbitration Committee, also praised the high and close levels of the contestants in memorizing, reciting, and refining the Book of God, their high confidence in themselves during their recitation, and their pursuit of excellence and achieving the best results through their honorable competition in this blessed field. He wished all the contestants success and continued giving in memorizing the Book of God and pondering its verses And pointing out that the distinction of the 26th session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition is due to the success of the great efforts made by the Organizing Committee for the Dubai International Holy Quran Award headed by Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha and members of the Organizing Committee, and the distinction of the competitions and branches of the award that always seeks to achieve the first numbers and positions internationally and motivate the youth of the Islamic nation For memorization and intonation, and thanks for sponsoring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him – for this award.

Abdulaziz Al-Marzouqi, Vice President of the Media Unit of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, spoke about the prior preparation of the media unit before the launch of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition in the current 26th session, and based on the directives of the organizing committee of the award and its role in directing to equip the media center in an integrated manner to meet the needs of journalists and media professionals in publishing daily news Easily and easily from the event headquarters, distributing the names of the contestants with photos, preparing for daily meetings with the sponsors of the competition, members of the diplomatic and consular corps, the contestants, and guests of the competition, and sending them to more than 400 media and news agencies. A branch that serves God’s immortal book, the Noble Qur’an, and the version came in both Arabic and English, and will be distributed, God willing, during the days of the competition and in the closing ceremony of this session on the thirteenth of the blessed month of Ramadan in Dubai Expo City, and after that it will be distributed to visitors to the award building in the events.

The contestant, Noureddine, the representative of Cameroon, said that he studied at the Institute of Memorization and Sharia Sciences, in which he memorized the Noble Qur’an, which he began memorizing at the age of seven, and finished at the age of eleven. And I combine the sciences of the academy and the legal school, but I overcame all these difficulties by knowing that we are drawing closer to God Almighty through the Qur’an, and that we are among God’s people and His special ones, and that He will be our intercessor on the Day of Resurrection.

The representative of Denmark, Abd al-Wahhab Hassan Muhammad Abdullah, who is 22 years old, stated that he was born in Denmark, and said: I memorized the Noble Qur’an in Somalia, and when I grew up, we returned to Denmark, and I am a memorizer of the Qur’an and a university student majoring in Sharia. I participated in the King Abdul Aziz competition six months ago, and in local competitions in Somalia. I recommend every memorizer of the Qur’an a daily board for review. This competition is the largest competition directed to young people who have memorized the Qur’an, because it motivates them and encourages them to memorize and master, and my memorization has improved greatly, thanks to God, since I heard about this competition, and I decided to participate in it, and this is a great credit.

As for the 22-year-old contestant, Omar Jallow, representative of Guinea-Bissau, he said: I participated in several international and local competitions, and I got first place. The Qur’an changed me a lot, because of the softness of my heart, my elevation among people, and my submission to pray with them, and with this Qur’an I participated in international competitions, and here I am now in Dubai. He added: I thank you very much for what you are doing of caring for us and honoring us, and I ask God to be in the balance of your good deeds, and to bless your efforts and deeds.

The representative of Algeria, the contestant Alaeddin Chaibi, stated that he is a university student in the fourth year, specializing in medicine. He began memorizing the Noble Qur’an in the corner in the ancient way with the tablet at the age of ten, and finished it at the age of fifteen. His parents did not memorize the Holy Qur’an, but they were the first reason he memorized it. He participated in several local competitions, which is the first nationally, and this is the first international competition in which he participates. He added: The best gift a person can give himself is to memorize the Holy Qur’an, and turn to it for memorization, recitation and recitation.

The 24-year-old Saudi contestant, Khalid Suleiman Al-Barakani, thanked everyone who organized this competition, and for their lovely welcome to the contestants since their arrival at the airport and to the hotel, expressing his appreciation to the organizing committee for their efforts and the success of the competition to be the best international competition for which the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai are known at the global level. He said that he studied Sharia sciences at Imam Ibn Saud University, and he is currently an imam of a mosque. He participated in local competitions and the King Abdulaziz competition, and he wishes God success and victory for him and all the contestants.

The contestant, Hafiz Abdul Karim Kabi from Uganda, said that he is currently studying Sharia sciences and began memorizing at the age of 6 years and completed it at eight. He participated in the Tanzania competition in 2020 and the Kenya competition in 2021. He is happy to be in Dubai and thanks the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, headed by His Highness Sheikh. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the founder and sponsor of the award for this opportunity and this competition, and advises young people to learn the Noble Qur’an in accordance with his saying, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him: “The best of you is the one who learns the Qur’an and teaches it.”

At the conclusion of the activities of the fourth day of the international competition, cash and in-kind gifts were presented by the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award and the Dubai Courts, and they were distributed by drawing on them to the audience attending the competition.