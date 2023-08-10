Coming like a hurricane the beginning of the myth: The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the name of the famous location chain of hotels for assassins, the true hub of what will be a free port in the world of John Wick. Peacock has released the synopsis of the series along with the trailer:

The three-part event will explore the origin of the iconic hotel for assassins, the centerpiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, dragged into the hellish setting of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he had left behind. Winston plots a deadly path through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing bid to take over the hotel where he will ultimately ascend the throne of the future.

We will therefore see a young Hotel manager grappling with a dirty city, an infamous world and a desire for redemption well before the arrival of the Black Man, John Wick and of the birth of a friendship forged in blood and lead of bullets.

On the shoulders of Colin Woodell burdens the task of showing us young Winston While Mel Gibson will play the role of Cormac and there will be room for other prominent Hollywood members like Ray McKinnon as Jenkins e Mishel Prada as the mysterious and lethal KD. The start of the series is scheduled for September 22nd.