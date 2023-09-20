The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a Mini-Series co-directed by Albert Hughes (episodes 1 and 3) and Charlotte Brändström (episode 2). The world is that of the most famous killer in the cinematic world, John Wickalthough the events narrated in these few but intense hours of footage predate the advent of Baba Yaga of Russian origins masterfully played by Keanu Reeves. Let’s see how the myth was arrived at, starting from its origins in this review.

Becoming Winstone

We are in the New York in the 70s: a city very different from the “big apple” we know today, a dark, cynical and terrible city. As hard as the concrete from which it is formed, New York reveals its own to us most brutal nature everwith a The Continental (the hotel of assassins who are subject to the laws of the Great Table) headed by Director Cormac (Mel Gibson). The man is of integrity, not prone to disappointments at work and far beyond ordinary mortals, whose essence he seems to despise, locked up in his “ivory tower” from which he scrutinizes everything and everyone, judging their actions.

Meanwhile, a young man abroad Winston Scott makes a living by swindling and bribing British politicians: the predestined young man – although unaware of what the future holds for him – feels within himself that he is destined for greatness, but is not yet aware of his full potential; after all, before becoming a myth, you have to live that myth, embody its essence and then demonstrate who you are.

Everything changes when Cormac has Winston “taken” from his happy oasis, and is entrusted with the task of find who stole the Minting Die, or the cast for the gold coin with which assassins exchange favors, weapons and services in the world of the Great Table. Such an object in the wrong hands could turn the tide of the entire system, and Cormac immediately realizes that this time it takes a scammernot a murderer to catch the thief.

Without going further into the details of the plot, know that The Continental: From the World of John Wick has a different tone I respect the feature films featuring John Wick. The series is no less adrenaline-filled, that’s for sure, but it’s just as certain that it’s there more space for dialogue and intrinsic depth of the characters compared to the frenzied shootings of the films. Let’s be clear: they are here too sequence shots with no holds barred but they are more fragmented and less at the center of the product.

From the past to today

Colin Woodell he has come a long way, and today he gives us what is most likely his most successful acting performance: Winston is impulsive at firstAlmost impetuous, and over the course of the series he evolves becoming as similar as possible to that man of stone who tends to be almost a mentor to John Wick. The protagonist of the series learns to move in a world that is in fact not his, but as a good urban chameleon he will evolve quickly and change his skin in an instant.

Mel Gibson makes us live a Cormac very similar to his next heir “to the throne” of the Continental: tough and not exactly kind, he uses a language different in metric but equal in substance to what Winston will become in the present day. In essence he is the mentor of our Director, but we can say that actually this it wasn’t the actor’s best performance Australian.

Ayomide Adegun makes his debut to the general public with a difficult role for several reasons: in fact he interprets a young and handsome Charon, right-hand man of the Director. What weighs most heavily on the actor’s shoulders is the specter of our Charon, masterfully played by Lance Reddickwho passed away just this year. Ayomide Adegun truly looks like a rejuvenated Lance Reddick thirty or forty years old, capable of giving birth to a credible character who is essentially identical to the one we already knew. Actor’s test masterfully passed.

The world of John Wick

We are in a prequel, so it is difficult not to feel the absence of John Wick, in a context that belongs to him, in a world in which he guided us and taught us to extricate ourselves between lights and shadows. The Continental: From the World of John Wick is an excellent productundoubtedly consistent with the world he paints and does not distort itself.

Of course, someone could argue that only three episodes are basically very few compared to what is expected, and yet concentration of production and the skill of the two directors ensures that the series does not suffer at all from serious shortcomings, or dead moments: everything is condensed into a fast but precise narrative, with the right dilution of action scenes combined with a depth of dialogue superior to that of John Wick , perhaps similar to what it brings Laurence Fishburne as King of New York’s Bowery.

The series is a excellent enrichment for all the fans who can’t wait to know more about the world of John Wick and a prelude to that long-awaited film with Ana de Armas as Ballerinaalso this, a prequel to the events that followed in John Wick.