The Continental: From the World of John Wick was shown by the Peacock platform with the trailer official, and frankly we did not expect something so spectacular from TV series set in 1970s New York City.

There is not John Wickof course, but the story of Winston Scott’s rise to power does not seem to have given up on staging a large amount of fights to the death and frenetic shootings, after all we are still talking about clashes between professional assassins.

Available on Prime Video from September 22nd, or at least that’s the American date, The Continental has undoubted potential for extend the franchise and enrich it with new stories.