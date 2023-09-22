‘The Continental’ is the latest production in the John Wick action saga, with which actor Keanu Reeves will expand on the Prime Video streaming platform. The new series promises a lot of adrenaline, fights and shootouts as we have been accustomed to in all its releases. Plus, there will be important connections to the original franchise.

This new John Wick miniseries, according to what the synopsis tells us, “will explore the origin of the iconic assassin hotel, the centerpiece of the John Wick universe, following in the footsteps of young Winston Scott, who finds himself dragged into the hell of New York of the 70s to confront a past from which he thought he had distanced himself. “Winston charts a deadly route through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to take over the hotel in which he will finally occupy his throne.”

Trailer for ‘The Continental’, from the world of John Wick

When is ‘The Continental’ released?

‘The Continental’ released its first episode this Friday, September 22, but it will be divided into three parts and from then on there will be new chapters every week. As the releases are being made on Prime Video, it was estimated, if this pattern is respected, that the premiere would take place at midnight and it was.

What time does ‘The Continental’, from the John Wick world, come out?

On the other hand, the premiere at midnight took place in the United States, but in other countries different schedules were used. That is why we leave it here so you don’t miss the new series of the John Wick action saga.

Spain – 09.00 am

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua – 02.00 am

Peru, Ecuador, Panama and Colombia – 03.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – 04.00 am

Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay – 05.00 am

‘The Continental’, the John Wick saga series, premieres on September 22 on Prime Video. Photo. The world

How to watch the series ‘The Continental’ ONLINE?

Being an original production ofPrime Video,This series of the John Wick action saga can only be seen in full on the aforementioned platform from the aforementioned date, and you will be able to access it with your account. If you don’t have one, you can create a user after choosing the 16.99 soles plan that the firm has available in Peru.

Who is part of the cast of ‘The Continental’?

Colin Woodel

Mishelle Prada

Ben Robson

Hubert Point-Du

Nhung Kate

Jessica Alain

Mel Gibson.

