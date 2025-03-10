The Hong Kong bag advances 18.5% In the year while the Chinese continental stock market yields 0.5%. The difference between the continental income and the financial market of the archipelago becomes more evident in 2025, so it goes up to each other in the same period of time. And this is also not unnoticed by Chinese investors themselves. Capital flow from continental China to the Hongkonese market reached Monday A new historical maximum above 3.5 billion dollars.

The capital transfer of continental China to Hong Kong’s shares exceeded 29.6 billion Hongkonese dollars, according to Bloomberg. It is a figure higher than the previous record, in 2021, and after a week in which indexes such as the Hang Seng scored a rise greater than 5.5%. In fact, the main Hongkonese index chains four consecutive months of increases while Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 (Continental Chinese Index) is practically flat since September last year, when the Chinese government announced one of its latest great measures to revitalize the national financial market.

However, this new record of capital flows from the continent of the Asian giant to the archipelago’s financial market occurs after a fall of almost 2%. As if Chinese investors did not want to miss the increases within indexes such as Hang Seng. “Continental funds are interested in buying in falls, since they still believe that most of the Hong Kong technological actions are still undervalued“said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist of the East Asia Bank.

The emergence of Deepseek and the possibility of using a cheaper artificial intelligence than the western one to revitalize the national economy is so far from 2025 the main driver of the Asian bag. “The publication of its AI model last month demonstrates the resistance of Chinese companies and their ability to offer avant -garde at low cost. It is an example of Chinese pragmatism and adaptability. A broader and fastest adoption of AI It could generate a new business growth and more private investment, “says the expert in emerging markets of Safra Sarasin Sustainable AM, Mali Chivakuil.

Thus, while the rest of foreign investors is pending geopolitics, those based in Continental China trust a recovery of the national economy thanks to technology and the impulse of artificial intelligence. Recently, the National Administration (the National Popular Assembly and the last meeting of the Chinese people’s political advisory conference) set their economy growth objective in 2025 in 5%. And to achieve this goal, more will come tax incentives that will raise the deficit from 3% to 4%.

There is also the risk that deflation in China is postponed longer than expected, which was the main effect that motivated the Falls in the Hang Seng and the CSI 300 on Monday. “The concern is that, if Trump’s business conditions create a shock world growth, this rhythm [de China] It might not be enough, “said Chinese Variable Income in Aberdeen, Nicholas Yeo.

Both in the Chinese stock market and in the financial market of the Asian archipelago, which enjoys a special administrative regime with respect to the rest of China, you can find the same companies. The difference is, among other things, in the reference currency. The US dollar remains virtually flat against Yuan Chino in 2025. In the same period of time in Hongkonese dollar it takes more terrain to the Green ticket.