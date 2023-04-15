Perhaps in geography class you have heard of the pangea; the name that was given to the surface of the Earth that existed millions of years ago, as a single continent from which all current continents were born.

This division began about 200 million years ago due to the movement of the tectonic plates and although it seems strange or unusual to believe, this phenomenon continues to occur.

An example of this is the continent of Africa which is believed in a few million years could be divided and part of its territory could give rise to the birth of a new sea.

To understand this, it is necessary to know how the Earth is constituted, because you must know that our planet is divided into layers. The earth’s crust is the first of them and this is followed by the mantle, outer core, inner core.

Meanwhile, when we talk about tectonic plates, we are not referring to the different layers into which the upper layer of the Earth is divided, which presents greater seismic, volcanic and orogenic activity.

The movement of the plates is due to the heat that emerges from the interior of the Earth, its core which causes the mantle to move, expanding the heat to the lithosphere and earth’s crust, which in turn collide due to the same phenomenon.

Although this movement of plates affects the whole world, a special change has been identified in Africa, which is separating in two. According to research published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letter, Africa envisions the birth of a new ocean through this complex process. This research is based on the Rift Valley, a living rift that widens every year, which formed millions of years ago.