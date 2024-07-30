To everyone’s surprise, the Tigres UANL Club announced the non-continuity of its former technical director Robert Dante Siboldi On June 4, prior to the start of the preseason for the 2024 Apertura Tournament, hours later they announced the hiring of the Serbian as their new helmsman Veljko Paunovic.
The Uruguayan coach was ending his contract and everything seemed to indicate that the board headed by Mauricio Culebro and Mauricio Doehner They would renew the South American coach, after just over a year at the head of the team where he won three titles: Liga MX, Campeón de Campeones and Campeones Cup.
It was on June 4th, through a brief statement and without providing details, that they announced that they would not renew the contract of the Uruguayan coach and his technical team. It is worth mentioning that prior to the official announcement, information was already circulating in various media outlets about the alleged reason for the end of the relationship.
The apparent reason why the relationship came to an end was because the technical assistant of Siboldi, Miguel Fuentes, He was accused of having sold information to the Monterrey Football Club during the quarterfinals of the 2024 Clausura.
This was revealed by himself Robert Dante Siboldi In the statement he published this Monday, July 29, through his X account, where he explained in detail the reason why he was barely able to share his version and confessed the entire context of the situation he experienced from the moment he found out that the feline management had decided to push him aside.
Likewise, the coach and his assistant Miguel Fuentesgave several interviews during the day to share their versions of the events. Both reaffirmed the threats and slander they received from the directors.
Sources gave an interview to the portal Halftime and shared that during the meeting with the auriazul board at the Cemex corporate, they separated him and SiboldiThey threatened him with going to jail, asked him to check his cell phone and told him that they had all the evidence that he sold the game against Monterrey, so they wanted him to sign a paper in which he accepted that he had done everything they accused him of.
However, they never showed him any conclusive evidence, only a copy of an email of an alleged conversation with slang from Nuevo León when he is originally from Guadalajara.
And if that was not enough, Sources He also revealed that the people who questioned him also had the objective of incriminating Antonio Sanchowho was the sports director until June 30, when he was fired arguing that his position was ending, and will now be replaced by Gerardo Torrado.
After the uproar in the media and on social networks, the feline directive shared a statement about the statements of Siboldiand they practically distanced themselves from what they called rumors and focused their attention on the club’s current objectives.
