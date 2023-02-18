Steve Harvey is an American conductor known all over the world. His gesture for a sick competitor went viral

Steve Harvey he is one of the most famous American conductors, known throughout the world. What he recently did for his competitor moved millions.

His beloved viewers have always gotten to see what a wonderful person he is and how big his heart is. Her recent gesture confirmed to the whole world how much she is extraordinary.

It all happened during an episode of his show Family Feud. A competitor has succeeded in win the prize of 20 thousand dollars and Steve Harvey didn’t expect to see such a ration. The man is kneeling and has started crying. She couldn’t stop her tears.

The conductor was moved and at the same time he was intrigued. It wasn’t a huge amount of money, yet this contestant was overjoyed. So, at the end of the episode, he decided to ask him the reason for this reaction. And that’s when Steve’s heart went broken.

Steve, I’m terminally ill. I have 3 months to live and due to my illness I cannot get insurance. I need this money for my family.

That competitor had faced enormous expenses because of his terminal illness and she just wanted her expenses not to burden her family after her disappearance.

Steve Harvey couldn’t stop thinking about those words and so, he decided to make a selfless and loving gesture. He gave them another 25 thousand dollars owned by him. Who else would have done such a thing?

The viewers were moved and the compliments that this host has received have come from every part of the world.

Steve himself he hasn’t had an easy life before achieving success. He lived in his car, fought for food to feed his family, and showered in public toilets. If there is anyone who can understand that man’s suffering, it is him.