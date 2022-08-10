It has been held in oslo the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO, for its acronym in English), a contest that seeks to foster interest in mathematics and develop mathematical talent at an early age. For two days, 589 secondary school students from 104 countries, including Spain, have faced six mathematical problems, the resolution of which requires high doses of reflection and creativity.

Although the competition is individual, an unofficial classification can be made by country, adding the scores of each student. In this ranking, the winner has been the Chinese team, which has achieved a perfect score in the test, 252 points; that is, all Chinese students have obtained the highest score. This had only happened once in the international competition, in 1994, at the hands of the American team.

This year, due to the war in Ukraine, Russia has been kicked out of the competition. However, the young Russians were allowed to participate individually, obtaining 217 points in total, which would have placed this country in second place. For its part, Spain has been in 42nd place, with 139 points. This has been his best score in the 40 years in which he has been participating in the international phase.

At the IMO, which was held in July, each student has a total of nine hours to tackle six problems—per day, four and a half hours and three exercises. Its resolution requires not only a great capacity for analysis, but also the necessary ingenuity to find the key idea, which will allow the solution to be found in the time of the test. It is not a competition in which knowledge or calculation capacity is evaluated, although there are certainly some basic concepts that must be mastered.

Despite their difficulty, the exercises are stated in elementary terms. For example, problem number five of the last international Olympics read like this: “Find all the integers a, b Y p greater than zero, with p prime, which satisfy the equality a^p= b! + p”.

Let us remember that a prime number is that number greater than or equal to two that can only be divided by 1 and itself (for example, 5 or 397); the factorial of a number is the result of multiplying all the natural numbers less than or equal to it (for example, 5!= 5.4.3.2.1= 120); Y a^p It represents a raised to pnamely, a multiplied by itself p times. Solving this problem, which we leave for interested readers, requires clever and creative ideas. A first step to reach them may be testing values ​​to outline hypotheses and conjectures.

The maximum score in each problem is seven points, so each participant can get a maximum of 42 points. Normally, very few students, sometimes none, achieve this grade. This year 10 students got it – six Chinese, one Russian, one Japanese, one Vietnamese and one Ukrainian -, a number considerably higher than in previous years.

Depending on the distribution of grades for each year —which depends a lot on the difficulty of the problems— medals are distributed —gold, silver and bronze— to the students who obtain the most points. Approximately 1/12 of the participants receive a gold medal, 1/6 receive a silver medal and ¼ receive a bronze medal, so about half receive a medal. In this edition, the Spanish team He has obtained four bronze medals and two honorable mentions. So far, she has never achieved a gold medal in the IMO.

However, this table of results is not always a good predictor of the mathematical health of a country. Some states, such as China or Russia, take the competition very seriously and have more internal competitions and specific preparation programs, while others do not give it as much importance. For example, Belgium accumulates only one gold in the International Olympics, although it has two Fields medals.

The value of the Olympics is not in the competition, but in its social and educational part. Around the local and state phases —where the group that will participate in IMO is selected and that, in Spain, coordinates the Royal Spanish Mathematical Society— preparatory sessions are usually organized, in different formats, in almost all countries. There are also other activities that share the objective of awakening mathematical vocations, without the competitive part. In our country, two examples are the Mathematical Talent Stimulus program (Estalmat) and the Small Mathematics Institute (PIM), which begins its first edition in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Through these programs and the Olympiads, students come into contact with professional mathematicians and with more advanced mathematics. In addition, problem solving awakens and exercises mathematical skills, reproducing certain aspects of investigative work: becoming familiar with a complicated question, looking for ideas to tackle it, many of which fail, and, hopefully, celebrating the key that leads to finding the problem. correct road. The participants enjoy the test, during and after, when they share impressions, feelings and arguments with other students. This coexistence dilutes the competitive facet and is one of the best aspects of the Olympiad: bringing together young people with similar and unusual interests, who enjoy solving mathematical problems.

Iago Antolin He is a full professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and member of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT).

Luis Hernandez Corbato He is an assistant professor at the UCM and member of ICMAT.

Agate Timon G Longoria is coordinator of the Mathematical Culture Unit of the ICMAT.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems”.

Edition and coordination: Agate A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.