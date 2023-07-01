Real Murcia is not the only club that, faced with overwhelming financial problems, had to resort to bankruptcy. A large number of entities, at any given moment, have seen the need to resort to this resource to overcome situations of such uncertainty in the institutional sphere that affected their own survival. Thus, the examples are numerous and varied.

The first case that could be cited is that of Las Palmas, precisely one of the teams that has just been promoted to the First Division. A happy present that before had to overcome very difficult moments. For 10 years he was involved in bankruptcy. He entered in 2004 for a debt that with interest, surcharges and penalties reached 72 million euros. He was able to leave in 2014. Even in those years he had to face Second B. The team, yes, was able to return to professional football and from 2015 to 2018 he competed in the highest category, to which he is now returning.

In 2014, Deportivo also entered into competition for a debt of 160 million

For its part, another historical player in Spanish football such as Sporting de Gijón was seen in the same scenario in 2005 due to a debt that reached 50.7 million euros. In that situation he remained until 2018, the year in which he made the last payments. In that period, however, he was able to ascend to the First Division three times, one of them especially remarkable with Abelardo on the bench and with a group made up of people from the house.

Celta de Vigo left in January 2020 from a contest signed in 2009. A process of more than 10 years in which it was immersed in a debt of about 87 million. The team at that time also had to play in the Second Division. It was a moment in which, with Eusebio Sacristán as coach, the future of the club was also going to pass through the quarry. The olive club returned to the First Division in 2012 and has not gone down again. At this time he also reached the semifinals of the Europa League.

La Real, from Second to Europe



Real Sociedad has become accustomed to this competition, which will play in the Champions League next season. Thus, the San Sebastian club is experiencing a formidable state of health that a few seasons ago seemed difficult to imagine. And it is that it entered the competition in 2008, seeing itself at risk of dissolution. So until 2013. With Jokin Aperribay, current president, already in charge in those difficult moments, the Royal Society lives a fullness and also with the hallmark of the quarry. Nor was a club like Betis spared, in his case because of a debt of 90 million.

A classic that chains many seasons in Segunda is Zaragoza. In his case, he went in and out of that process in barely a year. In 2011 he found himself in that situation with a debt of 145 million. Already in 2012 he was able to leave. Albacete suffered it in 2010 for more than 13 million debt. He is now in Segunda and played the last ‘playoff’ in Primera after seeing several seasons in Segunda B.

First RFEF



Already in the category in which Real Murcia is currently, the First Federation, other clubs appear as examples of that reality to which so many teams embrace. Like Deportivo, a giant within the competition. It entered the competition in 2014 and came out a year later. It was a time when the club, still under the command of Lendoiro, reached 160 million in debt at a time with two relegations to Second.

Another powerful team in the category is Málaga. A participant in the Champions League, he did not get rid of this reality either and ended his contest in 2018. Another sample is that of Recreativo. In his case, he entered in 2010, shortly after coming down from First Division. Since 2015 he has been away from professional football and his situation has become critical. He even went down to Third, although he has just gone up to First Federation after two consecutive promotions. These are not good times for Hercules, which is also affected by financial problems and, in addition, will complete its third straight season in the Second Federation.

But the most striking thing in the last hours came from Asturias. And it is that almost at the same time as the granas, Oviedo also put an end to 20 years of competition. A debt of 40 million put him in that situation. The club was doomed to the Third Division and its future was in question. From this moment, you will be able to enter 100% of the transfers. Both, Real Murcia and Real Oviedo, rivals in the 14-15, will now be able to breathe much easier.