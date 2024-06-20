Putin and Kim Jong-un signed an agreement on mutual assistance in case of aggression

Russia and North Korea have agreed to immediately provide mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of them. This is stated in the Treaty on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the DPRK, signed by state leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

In the event of such a threat, the parties will agree on measures to coordinate positions and ensure cooperation in eliminating it.

If one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by another state or group of states and finds itself in a state of war, the other party will immediately provide military and other assistance with all means at its disposal and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the DPRK, the UN Charter agreement between Russia and North Korea

Related materials:

The parties will strengthen their defense potential

According to the document, Russia and the DPRK undertake not to enter into agreements with third countries that could pose a threat to the sovereignty and security of the two states.

Neither party will enter into agreements with third countries that may pose a threat to the sovereignty and security of one of the two states agreement between Russia and North Korea

The document emphasizes that neither Russia nor the DPRK will allow third countries to “use their territory to carry out actions aimed at violating the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity” of the two states.

In addition, Moscow and Pyongyang will create a system for taking joint measures to strengthen defense capabilities in order to prevent war, as well as ensure regional and international peace and security.

Related materials:

Cooperation in other areas is also envisaged

The agreement also provides for the desire to increase bilateral trade volumes and create favorable conditions for economic cooperation, develop relations in the field of space, peaceful atoms, artificial intelligence (AI) and IT.

In addition, Moscow and Pyongyang are intensifying cooperation in the media to counter false information and information provocations.

Related materials:

The document guarantees allied relations “for a hundred-year perspective”

As Kim Jong-un stated, the agreement helps maintain peace and stability in the region.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the DPRK and Russia helps maintain peace and stability in the region, and also meets the common interests of our two countries Kim Chen In leader of the DPRK

He noted that this “grand and great initiative” will guarantee reliable Russian-Korean allied relations “for a hundred-year perspective.”

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, only the aggressors themselves can oppose a treaty that envisages mutual assistance in repelling aggression.

If someone sees some unlawful aspirations in this, this article can only be objected to by those who are planning aggression against the DPRK or the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reacting to the signing of the treaty, said that this should push the West to “unite even more.”