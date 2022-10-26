Something that characterizes console releases very well is the fact that the content of the games in physical format has part of the data either on the cartridge or disk, and the rest is coming in updates. However, on platforms like Xbox they are only keys to download, and it seems that this practice is also reaching PlayStation.

Through social networks, it was shared that the size of information that it carries Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en PS5 is neither more nor less than 70MB, something that may surprise console users. That directly means that everything else has to be downloaded and they cannot play the title just by inserting the disc, since they must necessarily access the internet.

In news related to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is confirmed that Band MS from Mexico is having a special collaboration with the game, this in the form of a song and also a music video. Well, much of the story is addressed in Mexicoif you want more information about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Remember that the game goes on sale on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

