Borderlands 4 was recently announced, but its Narrative Director had already revealed two and a half years ago what we would see in the trailer. Let’s see what he said in the past.
Borderlands 4 was announced during Gamescom 2024. In reality, the game was an open secret and Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford had already officially confirmed the game’s existence. Wanting to go even further back, the CEO has been commenting on the company’s new projects between the lines for years and everyone took it for granted that Borderlands 4 would be one of these.
In reality, however, a sort of teaser (impossible to understand, we say it right away) had been shared by Sam Winkler – Narrative Director of Borderlands 4 – in 2022.
Borderlands 4 Narrative Director’s Comment
As you can see in the tweet below, Winkler himself pointed this out. In a tweet from March 23, 2022the Director had commented on the positive results of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Borderlands spin-off. At the end of his message, he wrote “I’m so happy I could teleport a moon”.
“Teleport a moon” is not a strange English saying that doesn’t have a translation, mind you. It’s a phrase that alone would make little sense. So what exactly is the director referring to? The teaser trailer for Borderlands 4, in which we can see a moon – which fans believe is Elpis, which appeared in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel – being teleported to cause destruction.
Winkler shared what we would see in the trailer two and a half years in advance, mainly because he thought it was funny and because he knew no one would understand until the end. His tweet reads: “Long-term planning“.
Still speaking about the video game’s presentation, the Borderlands 4 trailer would include Handsome Jack, according to fans: the CEO of Gearbox Software has responded to the theory.
