Borderlands 4 was announced during Gamescom 2024. In reality, the game was an open secret and Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford had already officially confirmed the game’s existence. Wanting to go even further back, the CEO has been commenting on the company’s new projects between the lines for years and everyone took it for granted that Borderlands 4 would be one of these.

In reality, however, a sort of teaser (impossible to understand, we say it right away) had been shared by Sam Winkler – Narrative Director of Borderlands 4 – in 2022.