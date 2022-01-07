José Mourinho’s words made the Rossoneri hands go back two and a half years. Mou, one who does not hold back when it comes to providing background on matters that have been closed for some time, after the defeat against Milan said very clearly: “Three years ago the Rossoneri owners wanted me in Milan and after three days I decided to no, and it gives me tremendous pleasure to have made that decision. Going back, after what happened today, I’m doubly happy with what I replied. They came but I said ‘go home, I’m not going’ “.