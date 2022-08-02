Nynke Andringa still feels cheated. She trusted her financial adviser to arrange for her to become a co-owner of her boyfriend’s home, with whom she moved in. The advisor ensured that she was credited to the mortgage and had her sign for it. When the relationship ended, Andringa turned out not to be the owner of the house, but was jointly and severally liable for the mortgage debt. Andringa filed a complaint against her financial adviser. She wanted him to admit that he had made a mistake.

Andringa went to the Kifid, a counter where customers can go for help with complaints about their bank, insurer or financial service provider. Kifid was founded in 2007 by the trade associations of banks, insurers and financial service providers and the Consumers’ Association, as an alternative to the courts. Where going to court can be expensive, the Kifid is intended as an accessible counter where consumers can submit a complaint free of charge.

Andringa had to wait almost a year before her case was heard at a hearing of the disputes committee. When she sat down at the long conference table in the office of the complaints body in The Hague in January 2019, she discovered that her financial adviser had brought his lawyer with her. Opposite them sat the chairman and secretary of the disputes committee.

Andringa had come alone. A lawyer was too precious. Moreover, she counted on the disputes committee to help her on her way to formulate her complaint. She was therefore surprised when the chairman immediately asked her to make one last attempt to work it out with the financial adviser. Andringa didn’t like that, because a previous attempt had already failed. But the chairman stood his ground: otherwise the verdict could turn out to be negative for her.

“Then I suddenly felt very small,” says Andringa. Not much later, she was stunned at the exit with a handwritten note in which the financial adviser stated that he would inform his customers of the risks of a mortgage from now on. „The written confirmation [van de uitkomst van de bemiddeling] I never got what Kifid had promised,” says Andringa. The complaint was registered with Kifid as resolved.

Get well soon

Andringa’s experience at Kifid is not an isolated one. Since its inception in 2007, Kifid has regularly come under fire. The criticisms are that the disputes committee of the body does not listen carefully, pays too little attention to the difference in knowledge between consumers and financial service providers and adopts a too formal and legal stance. Kifid promised improvement in 2016 and presented a ‘new vision on complaint handling’. The Kifid would listen better, help the consumer formulate the complaint and provide interim explanations during the handling of the complaint. That has not yet solved all problems, according to research by the investigative journalism platform The Investigative Desk.

The Kifid Disputes Committee should not deal with such drastic matters Ellen Timmer lawyer

Kifid receives an average of five thousand complaints every year about, for example, mortgages, securities, loans and investment, life and non-life insurance. Of the complaints handled in the past five years, 32 percent led to a decision in favor of the service provider and only 7 percent to a decision in favor of the consumer. An appeal to the Kifid is only possible in the event of conflicts over a minimum of 25,000 euros. More than 90 percent of complainants opt for a binding decision, because it is enforceable in court if the service provider does not comply with it. But there is also a downside: if the consumer is proven wrong before Kifid, the court can only annul a binding decision if the complaints desk has made major mistakes.

About this article

The Investigative Desk read dozens of reports, annual reports, decisions from Kifid and the judiciary, files of complainants, parliamentary documents and legislation and regulations, and spoke with six complainants, five professional representatives who assist complainants, lawyers, financial service providers, a scientist and a politician. This shows that the ‘new vision for complaints handling’ from 2016 has not yet solved all problems. Complainants do not feel heard by the disputes committee, which in their view is doing too little to create a level playing field with the service provider. Several complainants felt pressured to reach a settlement and they all felt that you cannot make it at Kifid without professional assistance. For the complainant, who usually only comes to Kifid once in their life and without professional assistance, it is all the more difficult that the complaints body is not transparent. That also played a part in this study. Unlike court hearings, Kifid hearings are closed. Kifid did not want to make an exception for this investigation. It also does not report or publish settlements. (Former) employees did not want to talk to The Investigative Desk because of a duty of confidentiality. The Kifid says he does not recognize himself “in the image portrayed in this article”.

But the Kifid mainly tries to focus on mediation between the parties, as happened with Andringa. First, the secretary tries to mediate. If that is not possible, the complaint will be submitted to the Disputes Committee. He often tries to mediate again and makes a different decision. Mediation results in “less administration and you can also assume that both parties go home satisfied”, according to the annual report from 2020.

This is also reflected in the number of settlements. The number of cases in which the complainant and service provider settled has increased from 21 percent in 2013 to 43 percent last year. “We now achieve a mediation result in almost half of the complaints,” says Eveline Ruinaard, director and chair of the disputes committee of Kifid in the annual report 2020. “That is the strength of Kifid as an extrajudicial complaints institute and in this we distinguish ourselves from the courts .”

However, it cannot be ascertained whether the settlements will also have a positive effect on consumers. Contrary to statements, Kifid does not publish settlements, not even anonymously. As a result, it is now impossible to verify whether the consumer is entitled to almost half of the complaints handled.

According to Ruinaard, Kifid has become more accessible for consumers after 2016. “We are not a court,” says Ruinaard from the large meeting room of the Kifid, above the central station in The Hague. “We don’t show up in gowns either.” She emphasizes: “From the very beginning that people knock on our door, we are very service-oriented and we help them to start the conversation with their service provider again. We are very successful in that.”

The complainants and professional representatives of complainants with whom The Investigative Desk spoke, think otherwise. They believe that consumers cannot manage at Kifid without the help of someone who understands the rules and laws. However, the financial service providers against whom the complaint is directed can afford expensive specialized legal assistance or employ their own lawyers. Consumers who bring a professional representative to the Kifid largely have to pay for this themselves. The compensation from the Kifid for this is a few hundred euros at most.

Increasing complexity

Kifid also deals with increasingly complex cases. According to director Ruinaard, this is “because financial services and products are also becoming more complex”. But according to lawyer Ellen Timmer, who closely follows the statements of the Kifid, there are risks involved. “It doesn’t hurt if the Kifid handles small consumer cases, but now cases are also coming up about the Credit Registration Bureau (BKR), which keeps track of what people borrow and whether they pay on time, blacklists from the bank or insurer with fraudsters or people. who can no longer access their money. Such a dispute resolution body should not deal with such drastic matters.”

Timmer assisted, among others, Ronald Ariës, who threatened to lose his Dutch bank account after a conflict with his bank. Aries, who previously met NRC spoke about his case, had informed his bank that he had no tax liability abroad, because he had lived in the Netherlands almost all his life. But his bank thought he was a US taxpayer because he was born in the United States. According to the bank, he was guilty of forgery. The Kifid disputes committee agreed with the bank. Because Aries had opted for a non-binding ruling, he could still go to court. He established that the bank had wrongly accused Aries and was not allowed to close his accounts.

Complainants and the professional representatives also criticize the lack of reporting during hearings. Because reports are never made, people at home cannot quietly read what has been said. Ruinaard dismisses the criticism. “That is not necessary, the parties are there themselves.”

Researchers from the University of Groningen established last year that ‘new vision on complaint handling’ only seems to have had an effect on the mediation phase with the secretary, but that complainants have become more negative about the disputes committee after 2016. They also believe that Kifid should do more to create a level playing field between consumer and service provider.

According to Ruinaard, the Disputes Committee is doing enough by always checking whether the consumer is following during the hearing. Ruinaard likes to point to an evaluation report from research institute SEO, which shows that customer satisfaction has increased. That report also draws the same conclusion about the uneven playing field between consumers and service providers.

knowledge gap

Rob Goedhart has been attending Kifid for many years with his Stichting Geldbelangen – with which he represents the interests of consumers and small businesses at banks, insurers and financial institutions. He also believes that Kifid should better protect consumers against the knowledge gap with the service provider, which is marketing increasingly complex financial products. According to Goedhart, this was also intended when it was founded, in which he was involved as a policy officer for the Consumers’ Association. Goedhart argues in favor of an institution that takes an even more service-oriented attitude towards the consumer.

In the House of Representatives, Mahir Alkaya (SP) has been working on proposals for improvement for Kifid for more than a year, after he had received dozens of signals from complainants. He wants Kifid to become a public-owned consumer watchdog. After the summer recess, his initiative memorandum with proposals for improvement will be discussed again. Earlier, former Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) rejected it. The current Minister of Finance, Sigrid Kaag (D66) follows Hoekstra in this, but announced in a letter to parliament dated 17 May that he would investigate whether a permanent contact person outside the Kifid is needed for injured parties of financial services.

In the meantime, Andringa no longer has a mortgage debt on her ex-boyfriend’s house, because it has been sold. Yet she still wonders what use Kifid really is if her financial advisor gets away with it so easily. “What should I have done, complain about that again?”