José Woldenberg in a portrait at UNAM. Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro

José Woldenberg (Monterrey, 1952) is one of the key figures in the consolidation of democracy in Mexico. With a degree in Sociology, a teacher in Latin American studies and a doctorate in Political Science from UNAM, he was the person who laid the foundations of what is now known as the National Electoral Institute. The then known as IFE became one of the most prestigious organizations on the continent when it ceased to be an institute manipulated by the Executive to an independent arbitrator who enshrined the democratic alternation with the electoral victory of Vicente Fox in 2000. Since the arrival of López Obrador to power, the INE has been ignored and hardly counts in the president’s new consultation strategy where the results are not supervised by independent bodies. This Monday, hours before his second government report, the INE forced the president to withdraw a promotional video for including “expressions with religious content” and not being “neutral”, prolonging the institutional confrontation. At the same time, the leak two weeks ago of the statement of Emilio Lozoya, accusing three former presidents, and the appearance of two videos where opposition deputies fill bags with money allegedly delivered by Odebrecht, has shaken the political life of the country and puts another of the central institutions, justice, in the face of their greatest challenge.

Question. How does the appearance of videos with acts of corruption on both sides affect institutions?

Reply. Life goes on but the deterioration of politics as well. It is no secret to anyone that parties and politicians are the people in the lowest places of public appreciation. These videos further erode his notoriety and prolong the idea that politics is synonymous with corruption.

P. From shaking like that, does anything good come out or does it just stir the garbage?

R. I can’t see what good things this leaves behind. That the corruption is aired and there is a reaction is good news in itself. The problem is if in the end it is not processed according to the law and in the collective imagination there is the feeling that all politicians are corrupt. I think a lot of noise will be generated with few nuts.

P. Do you think justice will be done?

R. In this way we will not have justice but a Show. Corruption is a major problem, more widespread than we want to acknowledge. But the way to stop it is to punish the guilty after impeccable judicial processes. And if we don’t do this, we will have a Show corruption, not an anti-corruption policy. A unique opportunity can be lost because if cases are handled, as is happening, they can collapse. We will have, yes, a judgment of public opinion, which is very important, but the judgment strictly speaking will remain in borage water.

P. Do you think that the Attorney General’s Office will be up to the task?

R. I do not think so. Who but leaked Lozoya’s statement if not the Prosecutor’s Office? Of course he denies it, it would be more, but the matter is worse because it gives the impression that the president encouraged this to happen and one morning even asked for the videos to be broadcast. This overacting of the president does not help because it seems as if he is the prosecutor, the judge, the lawyer, the chronicler or the propagandist and that does not help the administration of justice.

P. It gives the impression that “due process” or “presumption of innocence” are lesser terms.

R. If something good had happened in Mexico in recent years, it is that these two terms – due process and presumption of innocence – were making their way. Little by little, with decisions of the Court, for example, that space had been gained. But now it collapses. People have been tried before the case reaches a judge because it is about making a judgment on public opinion.

P. López Obrador made it clear that between justice and law he prefers justice.

R. It is a very unfortunate phrase. I don’t know what the president is weighing on. Perhaps in the courts of King Solomon to which the parties came, they raised their problem and the King did justice. But we are in the XXI century and justice has to be done by the institutions designated for it. In the past six-year term, the Attorney General’s Office was created to be independent and not to give the impression that every time an investigation is launched, enemies are persecuted and friends are overlapped.

P. What do you think of the public consultation promoted by the president to be able to judge the former presidents?

R. It is a delusion. It’s like thinking of Mexico as a Roman circus where deaths are resolved with a thumbs up or thumbs down. If the Prosecutor’s Office has evidence that there was corruption by previous presidents, it must proceed. But if you don’t have anything you can’t make a query. Do you put all the former presidents in the same bag? Did they all commit the same crime? Or did they prescribe? It is something that has neither head nor tail and it is very worrying because if this is how justice is going to work, we are before him for himself who can.

P. What counterweights exist to curb the media force of something like the ‘morning ones’?

R. The counterweights are weakened, but they exist. There are the media, civil society organizations, opposition parties, governors, municipal presidents, or the Supreme Court. The current Administration would like to overwhelm these counterweights because it abhors the civil society that questions it or the press that criticizes it or the other parties, which do not deserve respect. I would like the rest of the powers to be the transmission belts of his politics and I do not realize that he is a legitimate president but with two limits: the one set by the Constitution and the one set by civil society and which reflect a complex society such as the Mexican.

P. The videos and complaints confirm that they do not even have to come to power, that corruption starts from the campaign. What solution does this have?

R. Mexico has a very good electoral authority with deep control. But the videos illustrate that there is parallel campaign financing that the electoral authority cannot detect unless there is a complaint. In 2000, after a good election, it took several years for us to learn that the PRI and the PAN had been financed illegally. And how do we find out? Because the PAN denounced the PRI and the PRI the PAN. Then the investigations began and they were punished.

P. Vicente Fox, Peña Nieto and López Obrador have been detected irregular behavior since the campaign. Should it be assumed as something normal that the public money they receive does not reach them?

R. Mexican society is no longer there to accept that this is normal. López Obrador’s victory was largely due to the exhaustion of previous governments. The social question had never been addressed and the number of poor people grew in the country in absolute numbers. This lack of economic growth, added to corruption and insecurity, created the breeding ground that led López Obrador to the presidency. But if the economy is not going to improve, as there will be about ten million new poor by the end of the year and corruption is not addressed, that adds even more pressure to the pot.

P. Is the United States model the best solution?

R. Our model is supposed to be one of absolute transparency. In 1996, when we chose a model in Mexico, we decided to prioritize public financing over private. And it was decided for three reasons: because it was the most transparent way of knowing each peso and cent they received, for a matter of balancing competition and, thirdly, because it was the best way to make them not depend on economic groups or of criminal groups. It was decided that they would receive a lot of public money and that with that money they could live. Now we have discovered that although private financing is legitimate and regulated, we know that if they receive 1,000 they want 1,500 and if they receive 10,000 they want 20,000.

P. How could a single company, Odebrecht, corrupt so many: 11 countries, more than 1,000 officials, resigned presidents …?

R. Corruption is deeply rooted in our countries, where the public is understood as a way to get rich. But it has more and more visibility and less social tolerance and I think that if these two levers are activated we can put some brake on that corruption. In the 1940s, for example, there was a similar corruption but it was not visible and there was a certain social tolerance. But now society is angry and outraged. The democratic dynamics makes it even more visible, since party A denounces B and the press or civil organizations also illustrate it.