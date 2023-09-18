The PRI and Morenistas in Ahome are supporting their state leaders Paola Garate and Merry Villegas. And Gárate and Villegas are going all out on issues that are current in the public life of Sinaloa. One takes longer to make accusations than the other to respond and add accusations. And do not tempt your heart. They are both very tough. The UAS case could not be the exception. And the Morenista leader is supported by some of the party in Ahome for the accusations against Gárate, but the PRI supporters support her in her response, starting with the president of the tricolor César Emiliano Gerardo. And 2024 hasn’t arrived yet and they even have the bucket.

After having broken into the act of Cry of Independencein which they gave another that was mixed with the one given by the trustee Sandra Leyva, the residents of The Carrizo They are going to take over the plant today Japama in the receivership. The answer given by the general manager of the paramunicipal, Bernardo Cárdenas, that the pipe was being cleaned to solve the problem of the turbidity of the vital liquid was not enough. Yesterday they did not accept the mediation of some who tried to quell the demonstration because “they are very burned.” The problem got out of control for the trustee, but more so for the receivership coordinator, Rodrigo Sánchez, who is from that valley. The yellow lights were turned on on the morning of September 15 and even then they did not operate properly.

Leader of Citizen movement in Ahome, Hector Alvarezis consulting the Ahomenses about whether or not they want them to join the PAN-PRI-PRD. He threw that survey on his own initiative through social networks. He asks the question so that those interested can answer yes or no. But he also asks them to comment on their reasons. Some began to contaminate the survey that seems not to allow the Emecista leader to form an idea of ​​what the Ahomenses want about joining the alliance or not.

Mayor from El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, was “touched” to achieve Morena’s nomination for re-election. That is the perception among some residents of Fortense after the resignation of Ricardo Javier Báez as Director of Accounting because he did not pay attention to subjecting himself to the guidelines of government accounting and to the pressures to join his claims for re-election using the City Council, which Karen Manzanárez also pointed out after being fired as Director of Planning and Development, which also accused the mayor of being authoritarian. And along the way, Brian Gastélum also left as treasurer.

And yet the case is missing Dora Rosario Manzanarezthe senior officerwhich Governor Rubén Rocha commissioned her when he learned that she was caught distributing money among those “carried away” to the rally. Claudia Sheinbaum, in Culiacán. Nobody believes that the money is from their “pocket”. That is why what was said by today’s former Director of Accounting makes sense and more than a document comes to light in which the senior official requested deposits to her personal account from the then treasurer to pay the cemetery. Just go.