While across the border Ukraine is under constant bombing, the ultra-conservative government of Viktor Orbán peppered Hungary this fall with billboards featuring a free-falling missile and a message: “Brussels sanctions are ruining us!” With this unusual war metaphor in a context of real war, the Executive promotes a national consultation that ended this Friday, with which it seeks to legitimize its rejection of EU sanctions against Russia, at a time when Brussels is preparing the ninth package of measures. Despite the scant scientific and democratic validity of the exercise, it is foreseeable that the Fidesz leader will present a result that will serve as support for his opposition to the European punishment of Moscow.

Hungary is in a critical economic situation. Inflation has climbed to 22.5% in November, the highest in the EU, and the national currency, the forint, has fallen more than 15% against the dollar and the euro. In addition, Brussels has demanded to suspend 7,500 million euros of European funds to Budapest for the deterioration of the rule of law and corruption. With public finances staggering, “the government decides to attribute all the difficulties to the war, to Brussels and to the sanctions, to avoid blame falling on it,” said András Bíró-Nagy, director of the think tank Policy Solutions.

The international government spokesman, Zoltán Kováks, insists in his office in the imposing Prime Minister’s Cabinet building on the message that “sanctions are killing the European economy and are a complete ruin for the Hungarian economy.” With the consultation, the Government seeks to “strengthen the Hungarian position for any future plan that comes from Brussels”, he explains, but also, “to review the existing policy”. “It makes no sense to maintain sanctions that are very damaging,” he stresses.

orban boasted that Hungary is the first country that asks citizens about the punishment of Russia. Hungarians have received a letter at home with seven questions to which the answer is yes or no, which could be returned filled up until this Friday by post. The expert in direct democracy and electoral studies Anna Unger, from the Faculty of Social Sciences of the ELTE University, summarizes her opinion on the scientific validity of the questionnaire: “If a sociology student had written it, he would be suspended.”

“Extremely leading” questions, according to Unger, “propose extreme positions to choose from.” The first question, for example, asks: “An oil embargo for our country [Budapest logró una exención respecto a la aplicación de ese castigo cuando se aprobó] it would lead to serious supply problems for Hungary and would be a huge burden on the economy. Do you agree with the Brussels oil sanctions? For Unger, the consultation represents an exercise “in false democracy.” “A trap, a fraud, a scam,” he continues emphatically.

“They copy democratic instruments”

In 12 years of the Fidesz Government, this is the 12th consultation launched by the Executive. “It is part of learning authoritarianism: they become successful by copying democratic instruments. Like good populists, they seek to reconnect with the people,” says Zoltán Tibor Pallinger, an expert in direct democracy and rector of the German-speaking Andrássy Universität Budapest (AUB).

Orbán has tested the instrument with economic and social issues, such as pensions or restrictions due to the pandemic, but its use is notorious with strongly ideological issues, such as the consultation that in 2015, in the midst of the refugee crisis, linked migration with the terrorism. In 2017 he released another titled “Stop Brussels (stop to Brussels)”, in which accused the European Commission of wanting to put migrants in an irregular situation in Hungary. The same year he also launched the “Soros Plan”, in which he assured that George Soros, an American philanthropist of Hungarian origin who became public enemy number one by the Orbán government, wanted Hungary to give each migrant nine million forints (about 21,800 euros) in social assistance.

The campaign against European sanctions on a billboard on the outskirts of Budapest, on November 14. Glory Pina

The experts accuse the Government of manipulating and spreading falsehoods both in the consultations and in the campaigns that accompany them. In his weekly interview on Fridays with public radio, Orbán affirmed on November 18: “Hungary has never supported the sanctions, we have never voted for them”, and later qualified: “After obtaining exemptions, we did not vote against the sanctions, allowing them to go ahead”. However, decisions on economic penalties in the Council of the EU, the body that brings together the governments of the member states, have always been taken unanimously, despite the difficulties raised by Hungary in the negotiations.

The ultra-conservative government has the support of a dense network of local newspapers and related regional radio stations, together with public television, to spread its message. “All his media empire can talk about the sanctions,” says Bíró-Nagy, who believes that with this campaign the Executive “sets the political agenda for the entire autumn.”

“This war has shown that the Fidesz media machine is very effective in shaping public opinion,” warns the analyst. According to an investigation of think tank Political Capital published this Monday, half of Fidesz voters believe that Hungary did not vote for sanctions. Other survey by the Nézőpont Institute, close to the Government, showed in October that half of Hungarians (70% of those who vote for Orbán) believe that the sanctions do more damage to Europe than to Russia, one of the central messages of the campaign.

The general objective of the consultation is “to mobilize Fidesz voters internally and externally, to show democratic legitimacy to fight against Brussels”, says Pallinger. Of Swiss origin, where direct democracy is a serious matter, the rector believes that “in Hungary it is the opposite.” “They manage to polarize a very divided society and unite its voters” and it is at the same time “a way of diverting attention from more important issues.”

On whether the Hungarian government’s relationship with the Kremlin, on whom it continues to depend energetically, has to do with opposition to sanctions, Unger has no doubt: “I don’t see any other possible reason.” In addition, “going against is a very important political strategy for Orbán: it creates a conflict in which he becomes the liberator who fights for Hungary,” he points out. However, he remembers that what the government says is one thing and what it does is another, as in the same case of the sanctions, about which he has a harsh speech at home, but which he later ends up adopting in Brussels.

While citizens have seen their energy and food bills skyrocket by 65.9% and 43.8%, respectively, and town halls have had to close theaters, swimming pools or libraries to save on heating, Orbán and his team have been profusely attributing it to sanctions. This week, the governor of the central bank, György Matolcsy, however, refuted that the rise in prices due to war and sanctions, and assured that the explosion in energy prices began in 2021, and that 80% of the country’s inflation, at serious risk of crisis, comes from there. The European Commission also replied to Budapest on Thursday that the ban on Russian oil, in force since Monday, does not affect the country and is not related to the gasoline supply problems it is suffering.

The consultation does not end with the deadline today for sending responses. The climax will be the announcement of the results and a campaign to disseminate them. “It’s brilliant: it’s a closed loop,” says Zallinger. It is foreseeable that they give high approval rates, as usual, but as the expert denounces, “the methodology is unknown and there is no way to check if the numbers they give are real.” In an ornately decorated office with silk-covered walls and ceiling and wall moldings, Pallinger concludes that this supposed democratic exercise “is manipulative, it’s not scientific, it’s not serious.”

