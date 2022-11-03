Genoa – According to the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office Alberto Scagni, 42, was able to understand when he killed his sister Alice, thirty-four, under the latter’s house in Quinto on May 1st, she was before and still is today. So she thinks Giacomo Mongodi, psychiatrist and consultant to prosecutor Paola Crispoowner of both the investigation on the murder and the one on the lack of prevention, the latter taken when it was learned that the family had repeatedly raised the alarm about the danger of the killer in the days and weeks before the massacre, since Alberto he had threatened them on several occasions.

In recent days it had been Elvezio Pirfo, the expert appointed by the judge of the preliminary investigation Paola Faggioni, to file his study, in which he defines Scagni as “semi-immobile” as well as “socially dangerous”. Today the discussion of the various consultations between all the parties involved was scheduled, to be carried out in the form of the probative incident therefore already with procedural value, but in light of the delivery of the latest dossier it was postponed to 22 December.

FAMILIES PROTEST

The outcome of this step is fundamental: if in fact Scagni were recognized seriously and chronically ill, the accusations of the family would be strongly credited, which had repeatedly asked the police and Mental Health to intervene, considering the psychic picture of the murderer now compromised. . If, on the contrary, Alberto was considered only partially ill or healthy, doubts about the lack of intervention by law enforcement and doctors would be lessenedbecause at that point the aggression would be less “predictable”.

Fabio Anselmo, lawyer of Antonella Zarri and Graziano Scagni (Alice and Alberto’s parents) this morning harshly attacked both the content of the public prosecutor’s advice and the procedures: “It is highly unusual for the evidentiary incident to be postponed to take into account the conclusions of the Prosecutor, filed after those of the expert of the judge. From this trial now it is truly legitimate to expect anything “.