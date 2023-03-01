The consultant and ThisEngland they dissect the intricacies of power, business in the first case, and political, in the second, and in both series two common traits of those who exercise it are verified: arrogance and lack of solidarity.

In The consultant We witness the takeover of a video game company by an evil character, Regus Patoff, excellently played by Christoph Waltz, an expert in villain roles with a kind face and exquisite education. Patoff’s irresistible rise in a company on the verge of bankruptcy is based on making radical and unsupportive decisions: anything goes if it reflects positively on the income statement. Amazon Prime Video fiction allows you to describe a character with a creepy resume. In the previous company he managed, specializing in orthopedic devices, he achieved success by multiplying the number of people with amputations. Eight chapters of less than half an hour each make up a series of a disturbing descent into hell.

In ThisEngland (Movistar Plus+), fiction recreates a reality: the beginning of Boris Johnson’s term as British Prime Minister, with a spectacular Kenneth Branagh in the role, months that coincide with the coronavirus pandemic and the clumsy, if not evil, management of his government to the problem. The Irish actor plays an arrogant prime minister capable of manipulating the data of those infected by the virus with a view to the next elections, something that we already knew about these payments when the Aznar government attributed the attacks of March 11, 2004 to ETA made by radical Islamists.

Lack of solidarity and arrogance when benefits or the desire to remain in the presidential chair prevail over social welfare.

