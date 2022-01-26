Phobic, aggressive, lonely, suspicious and at times paranoid. This is how Sars-CoV-2 transformed us according to the psychologist and psychotherapist Giorgio Nardone: “The pandemic has changed us and we will not like what we have become at all”, explains the expert of the Strategic Therapy Center, trainer for the dedicated Consulcesi network to the health professions, with a series of courses aimed at doctors and operators on the psychological implications related to Covid-19. The offer is available on the website www.consulcesi.com.

In short, with a few exceptions, the pandemic has made us worse. “Frustration has increased our aggression towards others and, in some cases, even towards ourselves – underlines the specialist – This is how we explain the increase in cases of self-harm, anorexia, alcohol abuse. We are faced with many small ‘pandemics’ that need to be addressed urgently “, he warns. Alongside these risky behaviors, phobias have also increased, reports a well-known Consulcesi: from that which leads to washing hands too often to the fear of open spaces , or on the contrary of closed spaces. “We have also begun to be afraid of others and, thanks to the forced isolation to which we have been periodically forced in the last 2 years, we have become more suspicious and lonely”, adds Nardone. The need for relationships social relations has been replaced by the need for relationships deemed safe, virtual ones, which are lived and consumed in front of a PC or smartphone. Again, “isolation and mistrust have given new life to the supporters of conspiracy theories, those that example question the origins of the virus rather than the safety of vaccines – analyzes the expert – This has made us more paranoid, always looking for the ‘rotten’. “

The side effects of the pandemic are being researched around the world. “We are studying and monitoring them. Because even when the pandemic passes – Nardone predicts – there will still be a long aftermath made up of negative feelings and risky behaviors”.