Reduce the gap in access to care in Italy and in the world for the most vulnerable groups, especially in countries with the most fragile health systems. This is the ambitious goal of the Consulting Foundation, already active with important projects thanks to the legacy of the Consulcesi Group, engaged for years in the charity sector. “The Foundation represents a further step in our commitment to improve the health system, especially for the most fragile and disadvantaged individuals”, says Simone Colombati, president of the Consulcesi Foundation. “We are convinced that only through collaboration between doctors, healthcare professionals and institutions, and by activating innovative energies and ideas, is it possible to give more effective answers to the complex problems affecting civil society”, adds Francoise Jourdan, vice president of the Foundation.

Among the initiatives of the Consulcesi Foundation – recalls a note – the project in Eritrea, alongside the Volunteer Doctors Association, which contributed to the creation of three dialysis centers, with 30 beds and five high-efficiency machines in a country where, until recently, none existed and nephropathic patients died or were forced to emigrate. In Ukraine, where goods and basic necessities were brought and then welcomed in Italy by refugee families. And in Albania, with the donation of computers to schools, as part of the project ‘Actions to combat material and educational poverty in Albanian schools and territorial centres’, to facilitate education and reduce the knowledge gap due to the lack of access to technology.

The donation of personal computers – underlines the note – also took place in Italy, in collaboration with the Informatici senza Frontiere association which was able to support fragile families and third sector entities engaged in social work, and in Switzerland in collaboration with Caritas Ticino . The Foundation’s commitment is also intense in Italy. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the Consulcesi Foundation launches a collaboration with the Divertitempo association, committed to the social integration of children with disabilities and special needs in which it finances 9 recreational and free time projects dedicated to young people. New Mobile Unit, recruitment and training projects are being organized for 2023 involving doctors and healthcare personnel, with the aim of contributing to the improvement of the level of health and psycho-physical well-being of disadvantaged and fragile people in the population. “Thanks go to the Gyrus capital group in the persons of Guy Simmens and Mirco Dilda for having supported the project”, concludes Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi.