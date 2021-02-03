The Russian Consulate General in New York announced the vandal attack, reports RIA News.

“From 14.00 to 20.00 an anti-Russian rally was held near the building of the Consulate General, during which an unknown masked person fired paint several times. The facade, part of the building, was stained with red paint, ”said an employee of the diplomatic mission.

According to him, during the day the number of participants in the anti-Russian action reached ten people.

It is noted that the Consulate General asked the US State Department to ensure the safety of the diplomatic mission after the incident.

He also added that the law enforcement agencies for the entire time of the action “did not find it possible to appear at the consulate.”

Earlier, Russian diplomats sent a note to the US State Department demanding to promptly eliminate communication problems with the Russian Consulate General in New York.

Alexey Topolsky, a representative of the Russian Consulate General in New York, spoke about the disconnection of telephone lines. According to him, several dozen telephone lines have been cut off from communication in the Russian diplomatic mission since January 17, in connection with which the Russian diaspora faced difficulties. Interruptions were observed in the work of the Internet.